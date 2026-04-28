An FIR has been lodged against a school manager and principal in Hardoi, UP, for misbehaviour and casteist remarks against a guardian. The incident, over a notebook purchase dispute, led to an inquiry and protests after a video went viral.

A case has been registered against a school manager and principal after alleged misbehaviour with a woman guardian came to light, officials said.

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According to police, the FIR was lodged at Kotwali City police station on the complaint of Neelam Verma. The case includes charges under Section 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with relevant provisions of the SC/ST Act.

Guardian Alleges Misconduct, Video Surfaces

The incident dates back to April 24, when the complainant visited the school regarding her daughter's education. She alleged that she was pressured over the purchase of notebooks and, upon seeking time, was subjected to misbehaviour and caste-based remarks by the school administration.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media on April 26, following which the administration took cognisance and expedited action.

Authorities Launch Probe, Bar Manager from School

District Basic Education Officer (BSA) Dr Ajit Singh constituted a three-member inquiry committee and inspected the school. During the probe, the functioning and infrastructure of the institution were also reviewed.

Following preliminary findings indicating suspected involvement of the management, the BSA directed the Block Education Officer (Urban) to ensure registration of an FIR against the manager, Mamta Mishra, and the principal.

Officials said the entry of the school manager into the premises has been barred with immediate effect to ensure a fair investigation.

Meanwhile, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad staged protests demanding strict action against those involved.

Police said further investigation is underway based on the viral video, eyewitness accounts and inquiry findings.