Swiggy genie delivery guy harasses Bengaluru man, makes obscene comment: 'Can I suck your C***?'; SEE post

A Swiggy genie delivery agent has been blacklisted after allegedly sexually harassing a customer in Bengaluru with an obscene comment, sparking online outrage. The victim, a 24-year-old, took to Reddit to share his disturbing encounter, which has since gained widespread attention.

According to the Reddit post, the man had booked a Swiggy genie service to send keys to his flatmate while he was at a friend’s place. When the delivery agent arrived to collect the package, an unsettling exchange unfolded.

The victim recounted that after handing over the package, the agent lingered for several seconds before asking for an OTP. As the customer checked his phone for the OTP, the delivery agent allegedly made a lewd remark, saying verbatim, “Can I suck your cock?” Stunned and taken aback, the customer refused and immediately retrieved his package.

Concerned for his safety, he alerted his friends, who advised him to take back the item.

Swiggy’s response

Following the incident, the victim contacted Swiggy’s customer support. The initial call operator attempted to shift the blame, stating that the agent was from Rapido, as Swiggy has a partnership with the company for its genie service.

Frustrated, the customer emphasized that he had booked the service through Swiggy and demanded strict action against the offender. Initially, Swiggy’s response was dismissive, offering only to rebook the delivery instead of addressing the harassment complaint. The victim, outraged at the lack of seriousness, insisted that the delivery agent be permanently removed from the platform.

Following the public uproar, Swiggy has since blacklisted the delivery agent from both Swiggy and Rapido. Additionally, the customer support agent who initially handled the complaint is now undergoing retraining to better respond to such cases.

