    UP Election 2022: BJP govt means control over dangaraj, mafiaraj, gundaraj, says PM Modi

    “BJP government means security to women, mafia-free rule and implementation of Centre’s schemes at double speed,” PM Modi said while urging people to vote in record numbers and give BJP a better mandate than in 2017.
     

    UP Election 2022: BJP govt means control over dangaraj, mafiaraj, gundaraj, says PM Modi
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Sitapur, First Published Feb 16, 2022, 5:48 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur, said that BJP in UP means control over dangaraj, mafiaraj, gundaraj and freedom to celebrate all the festivals.

    “BJP government means security to women, mafia-free rule and implementation of Centre’s schemes at double speed. Having a BJP government means control over rioters, mafia raj and goonda raj,” PM Modi said while urging people to vote in record numbers and give BJP a better mandate than in 2017.

    In his address, PM Modi also said that throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, BJP remained focused on one thing that such a day should not come in the house of a poor so that the stove of the house is not burnt.

    Targeting opposition parties, PM Modi said that there used to be a time when vaccines never reached poor people. “Today free vaccines are being administered to poor people. We carried the largest vaccine drive...I know the pain of poor people, I have lived in poverty,” he said.

    “I have not only heard sermons on poverty but have experienced poverty myself; a mother from a poor family doesn’t speak of her ill health because treatment may cost the family; who would care for her,” the Prime Minister said, adding that now every poor is getting the benefit of Aayushman Bharat.

    In his address, PM Modi also said that throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, BJP remained focused on one thing that such a day should not come in the house of a poor so that the stove of the house is not burnt.

    “We have been awake so that no one should go to bed hungry in the house of the poor,” he said adding that Yogi Adityanath’s government is spending more than 2.60 lakh crore for welfare of poor in the state.

    “Every grain of the poor’s ration, which the mafia used to loot earlier, is reaching the poor’s house today,” the Prime Minister further said.

    He also said that the double engine government in the state is working to empower the poor, to make UP an Uttam Pradesh with double power.

    It was the dream of poor, backward, Dalit brothers and sisters that they too should have their own house. The BJP government has built 34 lakh pucca houses in UP and given them to the poor in 5 years.

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2022, 5:48 PM IST
