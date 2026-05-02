UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak stated that BJP workers are supporting women's anger against the Congress and SP for stalling the Women's Reservation Bill. The BJP is set to hold a 'Nari Akrosh Yatra' to protest against the opposition parties.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers are backing the "anger of women" across the state, alleging that it has been "suppressed" by the Opposition parties, including the Congress and the Samajwadi Party.

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He added that "half of the state's population" is exposing the trap of both against the Samajwadi Party and the Congress unitedly over the Women's Reservation Bill, as the Bharatiya Janata Party gears up to hold its 'Nari Akrosh Yatra' across the state.

Speaking to reporters, Pathak asserted that a large section of women in the state is coming together in protest against the two parties. "Look, all of us (workers) are supporting the women's anger against the way Congress and the Samajwadi Party stalled the Women's Reservation Bill. And half of the population of the entire state is uniting to protest against the Socialist Party and Congress," he said.

BJP to organise 'Nari Akrosh Yatra'

His remarks come as the BJP is set to organise a 'Nari Akrosh Yatra' today, in which numerous women, alongside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will participate in this torchlight procession.

Censure motion passed in UP Assembly

Meanwhile, the special session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Thursday passed the censure motion against the opposition on the Women's Reservation Bill.

After a discussion during a one-day special session in the State Assembly, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition benches indulged in heated exchanges over the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill. The Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha after the opposition voted against the legislation during the recently concluded three-day special session from April 16 to April 18.

'Chameleon' jibe sparks war of words

Earlier on Friday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked CM Yogi Adityanath over his "chameleon" remark targeting the opposition, asserting that it is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that frequently changes its stance on key issues.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath took a "chameleon" jibe at the opposition in the state assembly, slamming them for opposing the Women's Reservation Amendment Act, stating that the chameleon doesn't change so many colours as the opposition does.

On Thursday, the Leader of Opposition in state Assembly and SP MLA Mata Prasad Pandey slammed CM Yogi, saying that he did not mention anything regarding the data presented by the Samajwadi Party members during the special session on the Women's Reservation Bill. Speaking to ANI, he called the BJP leaders "liars who present their views in a wrong manner." (ANI)