Himachal Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla slammed the lack of coordination between the government and bureaucracy over delayed panchayat polls. He also raised concerns about the state's law and order and the need for stricter anti-drug measures.

Panchayat Poll Delay Sparks Governor's Criticism

The Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Shiv Pratap Shukla, on Friday said there is "no coordination between the bureaucracy and the political leadership" in the state, as the confrontation between the government and the State Election Commission (SEC) over the delay in Panchayati Raj elections deepened. The Governor's sharp remarks came shortly after State Election Commissioner Anil Khachi submitted a sealed report to him on the status of the panchayat polls, a move that has pushed the issue directly into Raj Bhawan.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said the report submitted by SEC Anil Khachi would be examined, but expressed concern that ministers and top officers were contradicting each other. "Ministers are saying elections should be held on time, but officers, including DCs of seven districts, are saying elections are not possible. Here, who is bigger, the minister or the officer?" said the Governor. He said the government and the Election Commission must act together to ensure that panchayat elections are held on schedule. "If the Assembly elections are not held on time, the entire state faces instability. Similarly, timely panchayat elections are extremely important," he said. The government has indicated that polls may need to be postponed, while the SEC maintains that elections should be conducted within the constitutional timeframe. With the matter now formally brought before the Governor, tensions between the two institutions have escalated.

Governor Stresses on Audit Transparency

Meanwhile, speaking at the inauguration of "Audit Week" organised by the Indian Audit and Accounts Department in Shimla, Governor Shukla highlighted the crucial role of audit institutions in maintaining transparency in public expenditure. "It is the responsibility of the Indian Audit and Accounts Service to give the nation responsible officers who ensure clarity, accuracy and transparency in financial matters. In India, CAG reports have often changed political equations because they are clear, transparent and precise." Shukla said.

He said audits ensure checks on both officials and governments that overlook public interest.

Concerns Raised Over Law and Order

The Governor also voiced concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, referring to two shooting incidents within 24 hours. "Two firing incidents in 24 hours are worrying for such a peaceful state. The government must address law and order as a priority." Said Shiv Pratap Shukla

Call for Stricter Measures Against Drug Abuse

On drug abuse, he said awareness campaigns were showing results, but stricter measures were necessary to preserve the cultural and moral fabric of the hill state. "The purity of Devbhoomi Himachal must be protected. This is everyone's responsibility." (ANI)