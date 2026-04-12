A 23-year-old woman died after a jilted lover allegedly threw acid on her and her mother as they slept inside their home in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar late Thursday night.

A 23-year-old woman died after a jilted lover allegedly threw acid on her and her mother as they slept inside their home in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar late Thursday night. Her 58-year-old mother is now battling for survival.

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The victim, Kajal Yadav, daughter of Prabhunath Yadav, suffered fatal injuries in the acid attack. Her mother, Leelawati Devi, sustained severe burns and remains in critical condition at Gorakhpur Medical College, where doctors are fighting to save her life.

According to police, the attack unfolded around 3:30 am. The accused reportedly climbed onto the roof, slipped into the house through a sliding window, and targeted the sleeping mother-daughter duo. With the main gate locked from inside, the accused allegedly poured acid on the two before fleeing.

The victims' screams alerted family members who rushed in to find both women grievously injured. They were initially taken to Ramkola Community Health Centre and later referred to Kushinagar Medical College. As their condition worsened, both were shifted to Gorakhpur, where Kajal succumbed to her injuries, while her mother continues to fight for life.

Senior officials, including Kushinagar SP Keshav Kumar, rushed to the scene and initiated an investigation. Acting on a complaint lodged by the victim’s brother, Abhishek Yadav, police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and began tracking the accused.

The probe led to the arrest of two men — Chhotelal Kharwar and Anuj Kushwaha, both residents of Kushinagar. During interrogation, Chhotelal admitted to being in a relationship with Kajal.

“The victim had recently distanced herself as her marriage had been fixed elsewhere,” added Kumar.

Blinded by rage and rejection, he allegedly plotted the attack with his associate. It was found that the duo procured the acid from Bihar’s Gopalganj area.