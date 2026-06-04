A JEE aspirant from Uttar Pradesh was found hanging in his hostel room in Kota, Rajasthan. According to police, his friends broke down the door and rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead. An investigation is currently underway.

A student from Uttar Pradesh, who was preparing for Joint Entrance Examination for engineering admissions, was found hanging in his hostel room in Kota, Rajasthan, police said on Thursday. According to the police, the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Jawahar Nagar Police Station. The student was residing in the hostel for more than a year.

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Student identified, probe underway

Kota DSP Yogesh Kumar stated that the student's friends broke down the door to his room and rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

According to the ASI Jawahar Lal, the student is identified as Aryan Ojha and is a native of Sant Kabir Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh. The police have notified the family members, and a post-mortem examination will also be conducted. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)