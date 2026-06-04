Kerala CM VD Satheesan announced major cabinet decisions, including clearing dues for Palakkad paddy farmers, providing Rs 14 lakh aid to families of Thrissur explosion victims, and recommending a CBI probe into the death of ADM Naveen Babu.

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Thursday announced a series of cabinet decisions, including measures to clear pending dues of paddy farmers in Palakkad, financial assistance for families affected by a fireworks unit explosion in Thrissur, and a recommendation to the Centre for a CBI probe into the death of former Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu.

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Relief for Paddy Farmers in Palakkad

Addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting, Satheesan said the government had resolved a long-pending issue concerning paddy farmers in Palakkad district. "Paddy farmers in the Palakkad district had been facing several hurdles in receiving their dues. The issue was discussed in detail through meetings, recommendations were examined, and the Cabinet has now taken a decision that fully addresses the problem," he said.

The Chief Minister said primary cooperative societies had been completely exempted from the process of sanctioning PRS loans, enabling prompt payments to eligible farmers. "With this decision, payments can now be disbursed to all eligible farmers without delay," Satheesan added.

Aid for Thrissur Explosion Victims

The cabinet also approved financial assistance for families of those who died in a fireworks unit explosion in Thrissur. "The Cabinet has also decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 14 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in the explosion at the fireworks unit in Thrissur, where the victims were identified during the official inquiry," he said.

Action on Irregular Appointments

In another key decision, the government resolved to remove individuals who continue to hold positions in various Boards and Corporations through what Satheesan described as irregular or unauthorised appointments.

CBI Probe Recommended in ADM's Death

The Chief Minister further announced that the cabinet had decided to recommend a CBI investigation into the death of ADM Naveen Babu. "The Cabinet has decided to recommend to the Central Government that the death of ADM Naveen Babu be investigated by the CBI," he said.

State's Financial Health

The announcement came on a day when the UDF government also tabled a fiscal status report in the Assembly, highlighting significant financial challenges inherited by the state. The report pegged Keralam's outstanding liabilities at Rs 5.07 lakh crore and called for structural reforms in public finances, including a review of the functioning of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). (ANI)