Finance Minister KA Sengottaiyan hailed CM Joseph Vijay's decision to close 717 TASMAC liquor outlets near schools and temples as a major achievement for the newly formed TVK government in Tamil Nadu, which recently allocated cabinet portfolios.

TASMAC Outlets Closure Hailed As Major Achievement

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister KA Sengottaiyan on Sunday said that the closure of liquor outlets marks a major achievement of the Chief Minister Joseph Vijay led TVK government soon after taking charge. Speaking to reporters after arriving at Coimbatore airport, Sengottaiyan said, "The Chief Minister analysed the locations of TASMAC shops situated near temples and schools and ordered their removal; this marks a major achievement accomplished by Joseph Vijay within such a short span of time after taking the oath as Chief Minister."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Earlier, newly elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay ordered the closure of 717 government-run TASMAC liquor retail outlets located within a 500-metre radius of places of worship, educational institutions and bus stations in the state within two weeks, citing public welfare. After assuming the office of CM, Vijay ordered a survey of TASMAC liquor shops to identify the ones operating near places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands.

CM Vijay Allocates Portfolios, Keeps Key Departments

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu government has allocated portfolios to the Ministers in the State Cabinet, where Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has kept several key departments under himself. The Council of Ministers was sworn in on May 10. The allocation formally distributes responsibilities among the newly sworn-in Council of Ministers, outlining the administrative structure of the Tamil Nadu government.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has kept the portfolios of Public, General Administration, Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Indian Forest Service, District Revenue Officers, Police, Home, Special Programme Implementation, Women Welfare, Youth Welfare, Welfare of Children, Aged, Differently Abled Persons, Municipal Administration, and Urban and Water Supply.

TVK's Election Victory

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam achieved historic success in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu elections, as it emerged as the single largest party in the assembly, winning 108 seats. Meanwhile, TVK was ten short of majority mark 118; it received support from other parties, including Congress, VCK, Left parties and IUML. (ANI)