A minor dispute took a violent turn on Wednesday, resulting in a fatal shooting at the busy Musallahpur Hat under the Sultanganj Police Station jurisdiction. The incident has left one person dead and another battling for his life.

"Information was received regarding an incident of firing following a minor dispute between two parties at Musallahpur Hat, under the jurisdiction of Sultanganj Police Station. The altercation escalated into gunfire, resulting in two individuals being shot. Tragically, one person has succumbed to their injuries, while the other was wounded," according to Patna Police.

Police Launch Investigation

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the crime scene immediately, and the injured individual was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Given the gravity of the matter, the City Superintendent of Police (East), Patna, personally inspected the site. Four empty cartridges (shell casings) were recovered from the spot.

An FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team is currently on-site conducting a detailed investigation. The police have identified the accused involved in the incident. Further investigation into all aspects of the case is underway, and necessary legal actions are being taken. (ANI)