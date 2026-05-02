At a Surat conference, Minister Jitubhai Vaghani emphasized Gujarat's commitment to farmer upliftment via cooperation. He highlighted plans for green energy, value addition, financial inclusion, and turning PACS into 'Common Service Centers'.

On the second day of the two-day Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (South Gujarat Zone) held at Auro University in Surat, a deliberation was conducted under the State Minister for Fisheries, Jitubhai Vaghani, on the subject "Value Addition, Green Energy Growth through Cooperation in Gujarat: Export Scopes." On this occasion, Deputy Chief Whip Kaushikbhai Vekariya and MLA Sandeepbhai Desai were present.

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Commitment to Cooperation and Farmer Upliftment

According to an official statement from the Gujarat government, at the event, Jitubhai stated that," Gujarat is a stronghold of cooperation, and under the Prime Minister's guidance, the Ministry of Cooperation is bringing new energy to the sector. With a focus on nation-building through cooperation, the State Government is committed to the upliftment of farmers and the Animal Husbandry sector."

Enhancing Rural Services and Financial Inclusion

Furthermore, the Minister stated that, " A new chapter of green energy and value addition in Gujarat's cooperative sector will serve as a roadmap for economic assistance. The state's Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) are being developed as 'Common Service Centers' and 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras', enabling farmers to access more than 75 government services within their villages." To extend banking facilities to the last mile, a network of over 12,000 micro-ATMs has been established across 14,330 gram panchayats. Additionally, the farmers of the Animal Husbandry sector have been supported through the provision of RuPay debit cards to ensure financial inclusion.

Financial Support for Farmers

He stated that, "The State Government has increased the provision under the Interest Subsidy Scheme from Rs. 1,200 crore to Rs. 1,539 crore to ensure timely and affordable credit for farmers. Farmers who repay their loans on time are provided loans up to Rs. 3 lakh at 0% interest, thereby reducing the cost of farming."

Bio-CNG Plants: A Model for Green Energy

Jitubhai further added, "Three Bio-CNG plants established by Banas Dairy in Banaskantha have become a model for the country. By purchasing 240 metric tons of dung daily from livestock rearers at a rate of Rs. 1 per kg, their income is being enhanced. These plants are producing Bio-CNG and large quantities of organic fertilizer while also contributing to environmental conservation. This year, a new provision of Rs. 60 crore has been made for setting up similar plants in milk unions."

Furthermore, he added that, "Three Bio-CNG plants established by Banas Dairy in Banaskantha have become a model for the country. By purchasing 240 metric tons of dung daily from the Animal Husbandry sector at a rate of Rs. 1 per kg, income is being enhanced. These plants are producing Bio-CNG and large quantities of organic fertilizer while also contributing to environmental conservation. This year, a new provision of Rs. 60 crore has been made for setting up similar plants in milk unions."

Boosting Exports via National Cooperative Bodies

" The three new institutions established by the Government of India, the National Co-operative Export Limited (NCEL) and National Co-operative Organics Limited, will facilitate the export of Gujarat's cooperative products to international markets, realizing the vision of "Local to Global." These institutions will play a guiding role in doubling the income of farmers engaged in organic farming by assisting them in branding, certification, and marketing," added Jitubhai.

On this occasion, Additional Chief Secretary of Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Cooperation Department Arun Kumar M. Solanki (IAS), Registrar of Cooperative Societies Mitesh P. Pandya (IAS), Senior Executive Officer of Sumul Dairy Harsh Thakar, Assistant Manager Quality Assurance of APMC Surat Monica Thakor, Business Manager of NCEL Ayushi Nayak, along with representatives of various milk unions, were present. (ANI)