A 24-year-old woman, who was around seven months pregnant, was allegedly beaten to death with a wooden stick by her husband following a domestic dispute in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district.

A 24-year-old woman, who was around seven months pregnant, was allegedly beaten to death with a wooden stick by her husband following a domestic dispute in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district. The woman’s mother-in-law was also injured after allegedly stepping in to protect her. The incident took place in Myora village under the Bilgram Kotwali area, around 30 km from the Hardoi district headquarters.

The deceased, identified as Kiran (24), had been married to Vishal (26) for around three years, according to family members. She was approximately seven months pregnant and was also the mother of a one-year-old daughter.

According to police and family members, Kiran and Vishal had a quarrel at around 4 pm on Tuesday over an issue that is currently being investigated. The argument reportedly escalated, after which Vishal allegedly picked up a wooden stick and attacked Kiran.

When Vishal’s mother, Prema, intervened in an attempt to stop the attack, she was also allegedly assaulted and sustained injuries.

Hearing the commotion, neighbours rushed to the spot and took the injured Kiran to a Community Health Centre (CHC). However, doctors examined her and declared her dead.

Police were alerted about the incident and reached the village shortly after. Vishal was taken into custody, while the necessary proceedings were conducted on Kiran’s body before it was sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Kiran’s parental family was also informed about the incident.

Bilgram Kotwali inspector Vijay Kumar said police reached the spot immediately after receiving information and started an investigation. He said the husband had been traced and taken into custody, while further legal action would be taken on the basis of the complaint submitted by the family and the findings of the investigation.

The investigation remains underway.