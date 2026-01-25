Chaos erupted after a young man and woman allegedly jumped from the second floor of a pizza cafe in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district, following an encounter with members of a Hindu organisation, police sources told news agency PTI.

Chaos erupted after a young man and woman allegedly jumped from the second floor of a pizza cafe in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district, following an encounter with members of a Hindu organisation, police sources told news agency PTI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The shocking incident unfolded on Saturday evening at a cafe located near Bareilly Morh under the Kant police station limits. According to PTI, the couple - a 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman - suffered serious injuries after jumping from the building and were rushed to a private hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Scroll to load tweet…

Police sources said the couple was seated inside the cafe, having ordered instant noodles and waiting for their food, when members of a Hindu organisation arrived and began questioning them. The group allegedly asked the duo about their caste. The couple told the police that they identified as Hindus.

Despite this, the situation reportedly escalated when some individuals began filming the couple. Overcome by fear, the young man allegedly removed a window bar and jumped from the second floor. The woman, seated beside him, followed moments later, sources added.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said police teams reached the spot immediately after receiving information and have begun probing the matter. However, no formal complaint has been lodged so far.

"We will take strict action as soon as we receive a complaint," he said.