A Lucknow police constable has won appreciation for his swift response after an elderly man collapsed on a busy road following severe chest pain.

A Lucknow police constable has won appreciation for his swift response after an elderly man collapsed on a busy road following severe chest pain. Acting without hesitation, the officer performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and arranged an ambulance, potentially saving the man's life.

The Lucknow Police shared a video of the incident on social media, applauding the constable for his presence of mind and timely intervention during the medical emergency.

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The incident occurred at Mahanagar crossing in Uttar Pradesh's capital, where the elderly man suddenly fell to the ground after experiencing intense chest pain. Constable Sandeep Yadav, posted at the Rahimnagar police outpost, immediately stepped in to assist him.

Recognising the seriousness of the situation, Yadav administered CPR to the collapsed man and ensured that an ambulance was arranged to rush him to the hospital for medical attention.

Lucknow Police hail constable's lifesaving response

Praising the officer's actions, the Lucknow Police highlighted how police personnel can become a crucial lifeline during emergencies. The department conveyed the message that when someone's life hangs in the balance, a police uniform can represent hope and timely assistance.

Lucknow Police Commissioner Tarun Gaba honoured Sandeep Yadav with a certificate of appreciation for his commendable act. The recognition acknowledged the constable's dedication to duty, quick decision-making and ability to apply the skills acquired through professional training when they mattered most.