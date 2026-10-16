The National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognizance of a viral video showing senior J&K IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan abusing a junior woman officer. The NCW has demanded an inquiry, action, and safeguards against workplace harassment.

National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance of a viral video allegedly showing senior IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, Administrative Secretary, Labour & Employment Department, Jammu and Kashmir, verbally abusing, humiliating and threatening junior woman officer, Assistant Director (JKAS), during an official review meeting.

In a X post, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Chief Secretary, Jammu & Kashmir, seeking verification of the video, an impartial inquiry and appropriate disciplinary and legal action if the allegations are established. The Commission has also called for safeguards against workplace harassment, victimisation and professional retaliation, along with protection and support for the woman officer. An Action Taken Report (ATR) has been sought within seven days. It said that every woman officer is entitled to a safe, respectful and dignified workplace. Abuse of authority and workplace humiliation must be addressed with utmost seriousness.

Political Leaders Condemn Incident

Several political leaders also weighed in on the incident.

'He Should Be Removed': Farooq Abdullah

JKNC chief Farooq Abdullah said that the IAS officer deserves to be reprimanded, accusing him of lacking professional standards which are expected from his officer. "Their role is to listen to the people—people who come to share their grievances. Instead, he simply barked, 'Get out, get out!' This is unacceptable. He should be removed from Jammu and Kashmir; he is not the kind of officer who should be serving in this state... Whether an official or a minister, they are here to serve the public—to ease the hardships of the people, not to abuse them. His behavior was deeply wrong. I was truly dismayed when I saw it on social media; it was shameful... If I had been in charge when such an incident occurred, he wouldn't have lasted even a few minutes in the state," he told reporters.

'This is Not the East India Company': Salman Sagar

Senior Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader and MLA from Hazratbal, Salman Sagar echoed similar criticism, emhasising the women should be treated with a proper conduct. "The fundamental requirement is simply to treat a woman with proper conduct. Furthermore, as an IAS officer, one ought to know how to behave toward a junior... They must realise that this is not the East India Company; this region is an integral part of the nation; it is India... Such behaviour only fosters alienation. It wounds the hearts and minds of the people, breeds bitterness, and reinforces the perception that we are, in some way, viewed differently... The Lieutenant Governor should take action immediately without wasting any time and reassure the people of Jammu and Kashmir that all necessary steps are being taken," he said.

'Dark Stain on IAS Cadre': PDP Spokesperson

JK PDP spokesperson Mohammad Iqbal Trumboo also sharply criticised the conduct of the IAS officer, stating that senior officers should noy misuse their post. "The incident speaks for itself. It clearly shows an IAS officer using unparliamentary language toward a junior female officer... The behaviour of the IAS cadre in our country is a highly elite service. Its members receive extensive training in administration and leadership. Yet, the behavior displayed by this officer yesterday is a dark stain on the entire IAS cadre. Our government, whether it be the Omar Abdullah administration or the LG’s administration, must not take this matter lightly... It must be ensured that senior officers, who hold both responsibility and power, do not misuse that authority. Instead, they should use their position to foster accountability... This is a deeply regrettable incident. We condemn it in the strongest possible terms," he said. (ANI)