Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel reviewed the progress of the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal. The project will feature world-class museums and the world's tallest Lighthouse Museum to showcase India's rich maritime heritage.

The National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal, envisioned in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan of “Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi”, is being developed at the historic site associated with the ancient Indus Valley Civilisation. The complex aims to showcase India's rich maritime history and heritage through world-class museums, galleries and other visitor attractions, according to the release.

CM Reviews Construction Progress

During the visit, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the current status of construction activities and ongoing projects. He also received detailed information about the facilities being developed under Phase I and Phase II of the National Maritime Heritage Complex.

The project, being developed under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will feature a museum dedicated to India's maritime heritage, elaborate galleries and what is planned to be the world's tallest Lighthouse Museum.

Bhupendra Patel held a meeting with senior officials and representatives associated with the project. During the meeting, a detailed presentation was made on the proposed facilities under both phases, the distinctive features of the site, the development works completed so far and the projects planned for the coming stages.

The press release stated that the Chief Minister also reviewed the implementation timeline and emphasised the importance of completing the project within the stipulated schedule. The complex is envisioned as a major international tourist attraction, highlighting India's maritime legacy and the historical significance of Lothal.

(ANI)