A passenger’s frustrating experience at Mumbai airport has sparked a social media debate after he allegedly found his suitcase badly damaged, with a broken wheel and torn casing, upon arrival.

A passenger’s frustrating experience at Mumbai airport has sparked a social media debate after he allegedly found his suitcase badly damaged, with a broken wheel and torn casing, upon arrival. What further fuelled his anger was the alleged response from ground staff when he approached them for assistance.

X user Vishal M. Yadav shared a video showing a passenger who had travelled on an Akasa Air flight documenting the damage to his checked-in luggage. The clip also captured him confronting the ground staff over their alleged dismissal of his complaint.

In the video, the passenger turned his camera towards the suitcase, zooming in on the left-side wheel, which appeared damaged, with the surrounding section seemingly ripped open. He then pointed the camera towards the staff and explained his grievance, saying, “Look at this, this bag is broken from this side. I asked the staff about it, and they said the bag doesn't appear to be broken. I will file a complaint online now.”

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The video caption alleged that the suitcase had been damaged during the journey and criticised the response the passenger received when he sought help from the ground staff.

Akasa Air Responds

Responding to the controversy, an Akasa Air spokesperson said, “We understand the concern and sincerely regret the experience faced by the customer. The video currently being circulated is an old video that has resurfaced. We have reached out to the customer and addressed the concern, and the matter has been resolved. Akasa Air remains committed to ensuring a positive customer experience and the highest standards of service.”

The airline clarified that the video was old and said it had contacted the passenger to resolve the issue.