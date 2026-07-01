A Delhi Police constable, Manish Bhati, who allegedly shot his wife dead in Kalyanpuri on Sunday following a dispute, has died by suicide. His body was found in a park on Tuesday, and police believe he shot himself with his service revolver.

A Delhi Police constable accused of shooting his wife dead in East Delhi's Kalyanpuri area died by suicide on Tuesday after allegedly shooting himself with his service revolver, police said. The constable, identified as Manish Bhati, had been absconding since Sunday evening, when he allegedly killed his wife following a dispute.

Constable Found Dead in Park

According to police, Bhati's body was found on Tuesday evening in a park near Mayur Vihar in East Delhi. Preliminary investigation suggests that he died by suicide using his service weapon. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

The Initial Crime

Earlier, Bhati had allegedly shot his wife dead on a road in Kalyanpuri after an argument while the couple was travelling on a scooter. Police said the couple got into a dispute during the ride, following which Bhati stopped the scooter and allegedly opened fire on his wife before fleeing the scene.

The incident was witnessed by four to five passersby, who rushed the injured woman to a nearby hospital in an autorickshaw. However, she later succumbed to her injuries.

Police Manhunt

Following the incident, Delhi Police had launched a manhunt to trace the absconding constable and had been scanning CCTV footage from the area as part of the investigation. Further details are awaited. (ANI)