UP CM Yogi Adityanath urges enhanced support for OBC community in special commission meeting

In a meeting with the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Backward Classes, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the OBC community's vital contributions. He highlighted the benefits of government schemes, urged engagement during district visits, and called for improved outreach and support for OBC youth in job selections.

In a special meeting with the newly appointed Chairman, Vice-Chairman, and members of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Backward Classes, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed the importance of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community in society. He acknowledged their contributions across various sectors and outlined the government’s commitment to integrating them into the mainstream.

During the meeting, CM Adityanath highlighted the significant benefits the OBC community has experienced under the current administration, particularly through beneficiary-oriented schemes and constitutional reservations. He stated, “The OBC society is central to initiatives like One District One Product (ODOP) and Vishwakarma Shram Samman,” underscoring the government's focused efforts over the past seven and a half years.

The Chief Minister urged Commission officials to actively engage with the OBC community during district visits, gathering feedback on government programs and understanding their hopes and aspirations. He noted the importance of keeping the Chief Minister’s Office informed about any challenges individuals face in accessing these schemes, encouraging the Commission to make necessary recommendations.

Additionally, Adityanath pointed out that, unlike previous administrations, the current government has prioritized OBC youth in government job selections, marking a significant shift in policy. He called for the Commission to enhance its public outreach and proactively address the issues affecting the OBC community, advocating for their integration into the broader narrative of nationalism.

Concluding the meeting, the Chief Minister instructed departmental officials to ensure adequate resources and office space for the Commission, reinforcing the government’s commitment to supporting the OBC community and maximizing their potential.

