CM Yogi Adityanath emphasized preserving India's cultural heritage and reviving endangered instruments during the Dharohar programme, stating that arts should provide livelihood, pride, and identity to future generations.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Calls to Revive Endangered Musical Instruments

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday highlighted the state's rich legacy of classical music, folk arts and theatrical traditions, emphasising the importance of preserving the Guru-Shishya Parampara and reviving endangered musical instruments while addressing the 'Dharohar' programme organised on the foundation day of the Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Akademi in Lucknow.

Addressing the 'Dharohar' programme organised on the foundation day of the Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Akademi, the Chief Minister congratulated the Akademi on completing 63 years and appreciated the young artists who presented performances using endangered musical instruments. Yogi called for the revival and preservation of endangered musical instruments and folk arts, stressing that the country's cultural heritage should be carried forward and made a source of livelihood, identity and pride for future generations.