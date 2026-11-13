Congress leader Rakesh Sinha and JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey have demanded an impartial investigation into the rape allegations against MLA Bhushan Bara, while the accused legislator has denied the charges, calling them a political conspiracy.

Congress Seeks Impartial Probe into Rape Charges Against Bhushan Bara

Congress leader Rakesh Sinha on Friday called for an impartial investigation into the rape allegation against party MLA Bhushan Bara, questioning the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s response to the case. He alleged that different standards were being applied to leaders of the ruling party and the opposition. He said there could not be different sets of laws for the ruling party and the opposition, adding that the allegations against the Congress MLA should be investigated impartially.

Speaking to ANI in Ranchi, Sinha said, “Look, there can't be two sets of laws in this country. One law for the ruling party and another for the opposition. This country has a single, equal law. Allegations have been made against a Congress MLA. Naturally, there will be an impartial investigation.”

Referring to the Ankita Bhandari case, Sinha questioned why BJP leaders facing a CBI inquiry were not being subjected to similar public scrutiny. He said the judicial system should be allowed to take its course and that no political party should assume the role of the judiciary. “And just because an FIR has been filed, if Congress MLAs are guilty, why aren't the people facing a CBI inquiry in the Ankita Bhandari case guilty? The ones facing a CBI inquiry are BJP leaders, so they can just go on to become Governors, while if any Congress MLA is accused, the entire BJP hits the streets and beats its chest. This country has a judicial system. BJP leaders don't need to become judges and hand down verdicts, deliver justice, or give judgments. There will be an investigation. And if, after the investigation, it is proven that any person, whether an MLA or anyone else, is guilty, the law will naturally take its course and do its job completely impartially,” he further said.

Further, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) spokesperson Manoj Pandey also called for an investigation, stating that action would be taken if the allegations against Bara were established. “Since a complaint has been filed against him, there will be an investigation and a probe. If he is found guilty, the investigation will establish the facts at first glance. There won't be any sign of a conspiracy or a plot by the opposition, so action will be taken. We neither protect anyone nor frame anyone,” Pandey told ANI. “We are not the kind of people who protect adulterers anyway. Ram Rahim is not our poster boy either. Neither Chinmayanand nor Kuldeep Singh are in our party. We have a transparent and impartial government. There will be a fair investigation, and if they are guilty, action will be taken,” he further said.

An FIR has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act following a rape allegation against Congress MLA Bhushan Bara, who represents the 70-Simdega Assembly constituency, Hatia Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Niraj Kumar said on Friday. Meanwhile, Bara denied the rape allegation levelled against him, calling it a "completely fabricated" conspiracy by his political opponents to tarnish his reputation.