BJP leader Baldev Tomar highlights internal fractures in the Himachal Congress, citing MLA Sunder Singh Thakur's ultimatum regarding a cabinet berth and concerns over the party's handling of ministerial appointments and regional dignity.

BJP Alleges Internal Congress Rift After MLA Sunder Singh Ultimatum

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Baldev Tomar on Friday alleged that internal differences within the ruling Congress in Himachal Pradesh were surfacing publicly, citing Kullu MLA Sunder Singh Thakur's reported ultimatum over his induction into the state Cabinet.

Referring to a report published in the media, Tomar said Thakur had indicated that he could part ways with the Congress if he was not given a ministerial position by December 11. He described the development as a significant political challenge for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. "The ultimatum from the Kullu MLA is now before the Chief Minister. Whether he is made a minister by December 11 or not, everyone within and outside the Congress will be watching," Tomar said.

"He further said that, according to the newspaper report, Thakur had conveyed his displeasure to party functionaries, raising concerns about his self-respect and the honour of the people of Kullu." Tomar said, "The issue had gone beyond the demand for a ministerial berth, as the MLA had also linked it to the political representation and dignity of his constituency. The BJP leader further claimed that although Chief Minister Sukhu had earlier indicated that Thakur could be inducted into the Cabinet, the legislator's decision to set a deadline had raised questions about the government's decision-making process."

"The timing of the public disagreement said that people in Himachal Pradesh expected the government to address issues such as unemployment, development works and economic challenges. The Congress leadership should clarify the reasons behind the delay in Cabinet expansion and its response to the concerns raised by the Kullu MLA," Tomar said. He added that Thakur's statement was an example of growing resentment within the Congress, and all eyes would now be on the decision taken by the Chief Minister and the party leadership before December 11. (ANI)