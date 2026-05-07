UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced distribution of appointment letters to successful candidates and the launch of development projects worth ₹2,131 crore in Saharanpur, highlighting his government's 'fair and transparent' recruitment process.

CM Yogi Announces Jobs, Major Development Projects

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said appointment letters would be distributed to selected candidates under the "fair and transparent" recruitment process conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission and the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, while development projects worth Rs 2,131 crore would be launched in Saharanpur.

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"Today, in Lucknow, appointment letters will be distributed to the selected candidates under the fair and transparent selection process conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission and the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission. On this occasion, the selected Professors/Readers/Medical Officers and Staff Nurses for the AYUSH Department, Instructors for the Vocational Education Department, and Nurses/Hostel Wardens and Compounders for the Divyangjan Empowerment Department will embark on their new journey of service," CM Yogi Adityanath said in a post on X. The Chief Minister further announced, "Thereafter, in Saharanpur, the inauguration and foundation stone laying of 325 development projects worth ₹2,131 crore will take place, along with the distribution of certificates to the beneficiaries of various public welfare schemes. This is the new Uttar Pradesh, where on one hand, the dreams of the youth are taking a new flight, and on the other hand, development projects are providing a new momentum to the progress of the state."

'Uncle-Nephew Culture Ended': CM on Recruitment Reforms

Earlier on May 3, Yogi Adityanath criticised what he termed the "uncle-nephew" culture in recruitment processes while distributing appointment letters to newly selected candidates in the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department in Lucknow.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister alleged that previous recruitment systems were marred by corruption, favouritism and bribery. "Otherwise, what used to happen earlier? The chairman of the recruitment board used to sit on one side, and the uncle-nephew duo used to set out to collect money. Everyone knew it. Names used to be written on pieces of paper," he said.

The Chief Minister said his government had transformed the recruitment process into a transparent and merit-based system. "If we want to stop dishonest politicians and corrupt bureaucrats, we must start from ourselves. The common people want to live their lives honestly," he added.

Yogi Adityanath also said that Uttar Pradesh's earlier image as a "BIMARU" state was linked to corruption, discrimination and irregularities in governance and recruitment systems. (ANI)