Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, inaugurated the newly constructed dome at the entrance of Vidhan Bhavan and the assembly hall ahead of the legislature’s monsoon session. He also inaugurated the renovated Assembly Hall No. 15 and a VVIP canteen. Ahead of the monsoon session, the Chief Minister took part in the all-party meeting convened for the session. Vidhan Sabha Speaker Satish Mahana chaired the all-party meeting, attended by leaders from both the ruling and opposition parties, along with the Chief Minister.

Key attendees included Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey, Minister Sanjay Nishad, Om Prakash Rajbhar, Congress MLA Aradhana Mishra, BSP MLA Umashankar Singh, and MLA Kunwar Raghuraj Pratap Singh ‘Raja Bhaiya’. Several important issues were discussed during the meeting.