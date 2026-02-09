Ahead of the UP Budget Session, CM Yogi Adityanath urged the Opposition not to disrupt proceedings. He announced that for the first time, an economic survey showcasing UP's progress from a 'BIMARU' state will be presented to the House.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday urged the Opposition not to disrupt House proceedings during the Budget Session of the Legislative Assembly. Addressing mediapersons ahead of the Assembly sitting, CM Adityanath said that the State government will present an economic survey to showcase the state's achievements in the journey of becoming "a breakthrough state in the Indian economy"

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Chief Minister said, "The legislature is indeed an important pillar of democracy. It functions through dialogue, not by disrupting proceedings. If any member wants to raise an issue, disrupting the proceedings is, in a way, an attempt to dilute the very issues they want to draw attention to."

Economic Survey to Showcase UP's Progress

"After the Governor's address today, when the address is laid on the table of the House, the economic survey of Uttar Pradesh will also be presented in the House immediately. This is the first time any state government will present its economic achievements. We would like to note that we have moved Uttar Pradesh out of its BIMARU (backwards) state and established it as a breakthrough in the Indian economy. "All public representatives and the people of Uttar Pradesh have the right to know about these factors and the journey of Uttar Pradesh's economic progress. The economic survey report covering all these aspects will also be presented in the House today, and I believe that this report will be an important document for all members during the discussion on the Governor's address and also during the budget discussion, for presenting and discussing their data," he said.

Budget to be Presented on February 11

The Chief Minister informed that the Budget will be presented on February 11. "The Budget Session is going to start today. There are two major agendas in the Budget Session. First, the address of the Governor and second, the presentation of the General Budget. The General Budget 2026-27 will be presented on 11th February, and there will be discussions on the same. The session will run till February 20," he said.

Speaker Assures Equal Opportunity

UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana said both the ruling and the opposition sides will have equal opportunity to raise their concerns in the House. "As the session begins, I believe matters related to public welfare will be taken up. Both sides will have equal opportunity to raise their concerns in the House. The opposition can present their concerns, and the government will respond to them," the Assembly Speaker said.

The session, scheduled from February 9 to 20, marks the first legislative meeting of the year in the state. (ANI)