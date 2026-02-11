SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav cast doubts on the UP budget, stating CM Yogi is not an economist. In response, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak called it the state's biggest budget, aimed at uplifting women, youth, farmers, and the poor.

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Wednesday cast doubts over the effectiveness of the Uttar Pradesh budget scheduled to be presented today in the state assembly, taking a dig at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying that he wasn't an economist. "Jab iss budget (Union Budget 2026-27) pe sabhi nigaahen jhuk gayi, toh wahan kaunsa accha budget aayega (If the Union Budget disappointed everyone, what can one expect (from UP budget). Kaunsa arthshastri CM baitha hai (The CM is not an economist)," Yadav told reporters here.

Yadav on CM's Babri Masjid remarks

He further criticised Adityanath for raising the already concluded Babri Masjid issue. "When this issue has ended, then is someone mad to say such a thing? Is that issue in Uttar Pradesh now?" Yadav said when asked about Yogi Adityanath's "Babri Masjid will never be rebuilt" remarks.

'Biggest budget in the history of the state': Deputy CM

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government will present the biggest budget in the history of the state today, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said. Speaking to ANI, he said the budget aims to improve the standard of living for women, youth, farmers, and the poor. "This is the biggest budget in terms of figures in the history of the state. It will strengthen the state's infrastructure, accelerate development, and improve basic services such as water, electricity, roads, schools, and hospitals. The most important thing is that this budget will prove to be a milestone in raising the standard of living of women, youth, farmers and the poor, that is, the common man, and will be a budget that will fulfil the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a developed India," Pathak said.

Focus on strengthening health sector

"We are going to strengthen the health sector a lot. From primary level to tertiary care, from tertiary care, we are now moving towards quaternary care," the Deputy CM added.

Pathak slams Samajwadi Party

Slamming the Samajwadi Party (SP), Pathak said it left UP in a backward state, but under the BJP government, the state has become a destination for investment. "The opposition has nothing to say. The Samajwadi Party left this state as a BIMARU state (an acronym for Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh). Today, Uttar Pradesh has become a better destination in terms of investment and a state which has increased the per capita income, and we are a Revenue Plus State," Pathak said. (ANI)