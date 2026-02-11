UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presented the 2026-27 budget, highlighting all-round development. He noted an improved SDG ranking, MoUs worth Rs 50 lakh crore from GIS 2024 creating 1 million jobs, and UP's dominance in mobile manufacturing.

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna on Wednesday presented the State Budget for 2026-27 in the Legislative Assembly, highlighting what he described as "all-round development" achieved during the previous and current tenures of the Yogi Adityanath government.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Economic Milestones and Investment

Highlighting the state's improved national standing and industrial progress, the Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister cited improved rankings in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). "Uttar Pradesh's ranking in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) India Index has improved from 29th in 2018-2019 to 18th in 2023-2024. The state government successfully organised the fourth Global Investors Summit in February 2024. MoUs worth approximately Rs 50 lakh crore have been signed so far, potentially creating approximately 1 million jobs. Of these, four groundbreaking ceremonies have been held for over 16,000 projects involving an investment of approximately Rs 15 lakh crore," Khanna said while addressing the state assembly.

Leadership in Electronics and Startups

"Uttar Pradesh is India's largest mobile phone manufacturing hub. The state produces 65 per cent of the country's total mobile phone production. 55 per cent of India's electronics component units are located in the state. The state's electronics exports have reached Rs 44,744 crore. Investment in industry and technology, along with efforts to promote innovation in the state, has resulted in Uttar Pradesh achieving a 'Leader Category' ranking in the national startup rankings," he added.

Emphasising economic growth indicators and social development outcomes, Khanna reiterated the government's performance during both tenures. "The state has witnessed all-round development during the previous and current tenures of our government, including strengthening law and order, expanding infrastructure, industrial investment, employment generation, women's empowerment, youth skill development, farmer prosperity, and poverty alleviation," the UP Finance Minister asserted.

Infrastructure, Agriculture, and Energy Growth

Speaking further in the Assembly, Khanna underlined infrastructure-led development, agricultural output and energy capacity expansion. "The state's commitment to infrastructure-led development is evidenced by the state's ranking among landlocked states in the Export Preparedness Index 2024, released by NITI Aayog in January 2026. The state is a leading agricultural producer in the country. The state contributes the highest nationally in wheat, paddy, sugarcane, potatoes, bananas, mangoes, guavas, amla, and mint production. The irrigated area in the state has increased by 6 million hectares to 2.76 million hectares in 2024-2025, compared to 2.16 crore hectares in 2016-2017," he said.

"Crop intensity, which was 162.7 per cent in 2016-2017, has increased to 193.7 per cent in 2024-2025. Compared with 5,878 MW of thermal power generation capacity in 2016-2017, 12,120 MW has been achieved in the current financial year 2025-2026 (till December 2025), an increase of 55.16 per cent. Our government is developing green and clean energy sources. So far, a total of 2815 MW solar power projects have been installed in the state," he added.

The Budget Session is scheduled to run from February 9 to February 20, with the state budget for the 2026-27 financial year to be presented on February 11. (ANI)