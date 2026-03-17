Superstar Rajinikanth condemned TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna's 'slanderous remarks', calling them untrue. In a message on X, he thanked political leaders, fans, and the media for their support. TN BJP president Nainar Nagendran also slammed Arjuna.

Superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday condemned the "slanderous remarks" by TVK General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna about him and said that "time will give the answer".

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Rajinikanth Thanks Supporters, Says 'Time Will Answer'

In an official message posted on X, the actor flagged concerns over Arjuna's remarks and called them "contrary to the truth". He further expressed gratitude towards the political leaders, fans and media members who criticised the "derogatory" remarks. "Mr. Aadhav Arjuna, who holds a leadership position in the TVK party (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam), recently expressed an opinion about me that was contrary to the truth. I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to the Honorable Leader of the Opposition of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Mr. Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu BJP President Mr. Nainar Nagendran, Union Minister Mr. L. Murugan, Tamil Nadu Minister Mr. Raghupathy, Mr. Thol. Thirumavalavan, Mr. S.P. Velumani, friend Mr. Annamalai, Mr. Arjunamurthy, Mr. Anbumani Ramadoss, Mr. G.K. Vasan, Mr. John Pandian, Mr. Pugalenthi, and many other political leaders, Mr. Ameer, Mr. G. Dhananjayan, and other friends from the film industry, Mr. Nakkheeran Gopal, Chanakyaa Mr. Rangaraj Pandey, members of the media, and my beloved fans (whom I consider the gods who keep me living), for condemning his defamatory remarks and raising their voices in my support," the actor wrote in the message. "Time does not speak, but it waits and gives the answer," he added. . pic.twitter.com/bDGwNYMUZ8 — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) March 17, 2026

BJP Leader Demands Apology

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran also condemned TVK General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna for allegedly speaking ill of actor Rajinikanth and asked him to apologise.

Calling Rajinikanth "emperor of cinema, towering figure in acting and a spiritual personality", the state BJP chief said that criticism against the actor is unforgivable. "Aadhav Arjuna from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has criticised our respected Rajinikanth. Rajinikanth is not only the emperor of cinema and a towering figure in acting but also a great spiritual personality. He is someone who transcends all races and languages and is admired as a great leader who loves everyone. In fact, he lives like a simple human being, almost like a saintly figure. Rajinikanth's fans will not accept or forgive the criticism made against him. I believe that Aadhav Arjuna should apologise to Rajinikanth," Nagendran said. (ANI)