UP CM Yogi Adityanath urged students disappointed with UP Board Class 10 and 12 results not to lose heart. He said success and failure are part of life and encouraged them to keep moving forward with the mantra of 'Charaiveti-Charaiveti'.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday urged students disappointed with their Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Board Class 10 and 12 results not to lose heart, saying success and failure are part of life and encouraging them to keep moving forward with continuous effort. In a post on X, CM yogi wrote, "My dear children, the examination results for the 10th and 12th classes of the UP Board have been announced. This year's results are extremely encouraging. This letter of mine is especially for those children who, for whatever reasons, could not achieve the expected outcomes. Success and failure are parts of life. Success excites us, but failure can bring despair." मेरे प्यारे बच्चों, यूपी बोर्ड की 10वीं और 12वीं कक्षाओं के परीक्षा परिणाम आ चुके हैं। इस वर्ष का परीक्षाफल अत्यंत उत्साहजनक है। मेरी यह पाती, विशेषकर उन बच्चों के लिए है, जो किन्हीं कारणों से अपेक्षित परिणाम नहीं ला पाये। सफलता और असफलता जीवन के अंग हैं। सफलता हमें उत्साहित… pic.twitter.com/4aMivbGUWC — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 27, 2026

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'Charaiveti-Charaiveti': A Message of Continuous Effort

He further emphasised the need to overcome disappointment and continue striving forward, invoking the principle of continuous effort. "All we need to do is dispel this despair and move forward with the mantra of 'Charaiveti-Charaiveti'. This formulaic phrase, 'Keep moving-Keep moving,' conveys to us the message of constant effort, progress, and not stopping in life. No result is the first and final in life; rather, it is an opportunity for a new beginning. Gold becomes pure only after being tested in fire," he said.

UP Board Class 10, 12 Result Details

The UPMSP announced the results for Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) on Thursday, April 23, at 4 PM, covering over 52 lakh students. The pass percentage stood at 90.42 per cent for Class 10, while 80.38 per cent of students cleared the Class 12 examinations.

CM Yogi Congratulates Successful Students

Earlier, on Thursday, CM Yogi congratulated students, parents and teachers after the UP Board declared the results of the High School and Intermediate examinations, with Kashish Verma and Anshika Verma jointly outperforming in High School with 97.83 per cent. In a post on X, the Chief Minister praised the students' efforts and described their achievement as a reflection of discipline and determination. "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all students who have achieved success in the High School and Intermediate Board examinations conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, as well as to their parents and teachers. This success is a symbol of your tireless hard work, discipline, and unwavering determination," he said.

He further expressed his wish for students to scale new heights of success in the future with dedication, self-confidence, and positive energy. (ANI)