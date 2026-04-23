UP CM Yogi Adityanath congratulated students on the UP Board results. Kashish Verma and Anshika Verma jointly topped High School with 97.83%. Minister Gulabo Devi lauded the 'cheat-free' and 'stress-free' conduct of the examinations.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday congratulated students, parents and teachers after the UP Board declared the results of the High School and Intermediate examinations, with Kashish Verma and Anshika Verma jointly outperforming in High School with 97.83 per cent.

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In a post on X, the Chief Minister praised the students' efforts and described their achievement as a reflection of discipline and determination. "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all students who have achieved success in the High School and Intermediate Board examinations conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, as well as to their parents and teachers. This success is a symbol of your tireless hard work, discipline, and unwavering determination." https://x.com/myogiadityanath/status/2047267131650441717

He further expressed his wish for students to scale new heights of success in the future with dedication, self-confidence, and positive energy. "May all you students continue to scale new heights of success in the future with the same dedication, self-confidence, and positive energy--this is the prayer to Maa Saraswati," he said.

Minister Lauds 'Cheat-Free' Exams

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Minister of Secondary Education Gulabo Devi, while congratulating the CM and the parents, said the examinations were conducted in a fair and stress-free manner under the leadership of the Chief Minister. She said, "Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, exams free from cheating have been conducted. Stress-free exams have taken place. The children have performed very well on their papers. I congratulate the Chief Minister on such excellent results. I also congratulate those parents who assisted their children in preparing for the exams."

Result Statistics

Sharing details of the results, she said that "26.1 lakh students appeared for the High School examination, of whom 23.52 lakh passed, recording a pass percentage of 90.42 per cent, while 24.86 lakh students appeared for the Intermediate examination, of whom 19.98 lakh passed, with a pass percentage of 80.38 per cent".

Girls Outshine Once Again

She further informed that girls have once again excelled, with Kashish Verma and Anshika Verma topping High School, bringing pride to the state. "Girls once again excelled: Kashish Verma and Anshika Verma topped High School with 97.83 per cent, while Shikha Verma secured 97.60 per cent in Intermediate, bringing pride to the state. Unlike previous governments, where exam lists were manipulated, under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, exams were conducted fairly without malpractice."

Gulabo Devi added, "The excellent results reflect the hard work of students and the dedicated efforts of education officials, principals, and teachers."

The UP Board 2026 High School and Intermediate Board examinations commenced on February 18 and concluded on March 12. (ANI)