    UP Board Exam 2022: Around 7.8 lakh students of classes 10 and 12 dropout in four days

    Lucknow, First Published Mar 29, 2022, 1:13 PM IST

    Around 7.8 lakh students dropped out of the ongoing classes 10 and 12 examinations of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), commonly known as UP Board. A whopping 2.9 lakh students of classes 10 and 12 skipped their exams on Monday. 

    The papers were Computer and Geography of Class 10 and 12, respectively. According to official sources, the 7.8 lakh digits surpass the total dropouts reported in 2020 (4.8 lakh) and 2019 (6.5 lakh).

    The exams were not held in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The UP Board exams started on March 24. The number of students skipping the exam until now has been the highest in almost a decade. In 2013, nearly 5.6 lakh students were absent by the UPMSP, which conducts exams. 

    The UP Board 2022 exams witnessed 4.1 lakh students missing the exams on the day when the Hindi exam was scheduled for both Classes 10 and 12.

    The UPMSP witnessed over 70,200 students absent while their languages paper was scheduled on March 26. The languages include Urdu, Assamese, Gujarati, Punjabi, Nepali, Tamil, Bengali, etc. The high number has compelled officials to investigate the causes of dropouts.

    Aradhana Shukla, Additional Chief Secretary, Secondary Education, has ordered the UPMSP secretary to form a committee and involve the district inspector of schools to examine the circumstances that caused students to leave their exams despite having filled out the forms.

    However, officials stated that they feel the high dropouts are due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has impacted the financial situation. A Senior Official stated that this could be an important reason other than strict security measures which are in place to curb the cheating menace.
     

