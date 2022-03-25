National Anthem recital a must in UP Madrassas now

Before beginning their daily classes, Madrassa students in UP will recite the National Anthem. The anthem will be sung along with their morning prayers.

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrassa Education announced that it has made it mandatory for students in UP madrassas to recite the National Anthem. At Thursday's meeting, the UP board took many decisions regarding Madrassa Education.

The alternation regarding the National Anthem mandatory to recite comes after five years post the UP Board of Madrassa Education made it compulsory to recite the national anthem and hoist the national flag on Independence Day in 2017.

The Chairperson of the UP Board of Madrassa Education stated that the national anthem is sung in various schools, and they wish to instil patriotism in Madrassa students to make them aware of Indian history and culture in addition to religious studies. Some madrassas already recite it. They have now made it mandatory, beginning with the next academic session.

Apart from National Anthem, the board has decided subjects including Hindi, English, Mathematics, Social Sciences, and Science to be made mandatory for students until the senior secondary level for the coming academic session.

The chairperson further added that six examination papers would be made mandatory with the addition of the subjects. These subjects were previously optional and were taught using NCERT textbooks. "We want our students to be accepted into the mainstream," the chairperson added. Madrassa students' board exams will start on May 14, 2022, and end on May 27, 2022.

