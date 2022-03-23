UP Board Exam 2022: Know the examination date, COVID protocols, other guidelines

The UP Board exam 2022 will begin on March 24, 2022. The UP Board 12th date sheet is now available on the Board of Secondary Education's official website, upmsp.edu.in. The 10th and 12th grade examinations will be held in two sessions. The board has also released recommendations to students who would be taking the test.

The UP Board exam 2022 will begin on March 24, 2022. The UP Board 12th date sheet is now available on the Board of Secondary Education's official website, upmsp.edu.in. The 10th and 12th grade examinations will be held in two sessions. The board has also released recommendations to students who would be taking the test. The examinations will be administered in two shifts, the first from 8 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. and the second from 2 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Students must bring their UP board admission cards to the test centre, and they must arrive 30 minutes before the reporting time.

At the exam centre, students must adhere to the COVID-19 standards, which include wearing a face mask and using hand sanitizer.

Candidates must bring masks and sanitizers to the exam centre in addition to their admission card.

A class with more than 25 pupils will not be authorised.

Students are not permitted to bring any electronic devices to the test hall.

Mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and other electronic equipment are prohibited in the exam centre.

Students will have an additional 15 minutes to read the paper.

The UP Board examinations for Class 10, 12 will be concluded on April 12. The board has also issued helpline numbers to students in order to remedy their difficulties. Students can get help by dialling the toll-free numbers 18001805310 and 18001805312. Students will be able to phone these lines between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

According to media reports, around 51 lakh students will sit for the UP Board exams in the 10th and 12th grades this year. According to state education department officials who are aware of the situation, the state government has directed the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to operate special examination buses before and after the tests across the state.

