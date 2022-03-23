Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Board Exam 2022: Know the examination date, COVID protocols, other guidelines

    The UP Board exam 2022 will begin on March 24, 2022. The UP Board 12th date sheet is now available on the Board of Secondary Education's official website, upmsp.edu.in. The 10th and 12th grade examinations will be held in two sessions. The board has also released recommendations to students who would be taking the test.

    UP Board Exam 2022 Know the examination date COVID protocols other guidelines gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Mar 23, 2022, 2:43 PM IST

    The UP Board exam 2022 will begin on March 24, 2022. The UP Board 12th date sheet is now available on the Board of Secondary Education's official website, upmsp.edu.in. The 10th and 12th grade examinations will be held in two sessions. The board has also released recommendations to students who would be taking the test. The examinations will be administered in two shifts, the first from 8 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. and the second from 2 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

    • Students must bring their UP board admission cards to the test centre, and they must arrive 30 minutes before the reporting time.
    • At the exam centre, students must adhere to the COVID-19 standards, which include wearing a face mask and using hand sanitizer.
    • Candidates must bring masks and sanitizers to the exam centre in addition to their admission card.
    • A class with more than 25 pupils will not be authorised.
    • Students are not permitted to bring any electronic devices to the test hall.
    • Mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and other electronic equipment are prohibited in the exam centre.
    • Students will have an additional 15 minutes to read the paper.

    The UP Board examinations for Class 10, 12 will be concluded on April 12. The board has also issued helpline numbers to students in order to remedy their difficulties. Students can get help by dialling the toll-free numbers 18001805310 and 18001805312. Students will be able to phone these lines between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

    According to media reports, around 51 lakh students will sit for the UP Board exams in the 10th and 12th grades this year. According to state education department officials who are aware of the situation, the state government has directed the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to operate special examination buses before and after the tests across the state.

    Also Read | UP Board 2022: State to run 'Special Exam Buses' for students in all districts

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2022, 2:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SSC MTS notification 2021 released How to apply registration details and more gcw

    SSC MTS notification 2021 released: How to apply, registration details and more

    Common entrance test for central universities Class 12 marks wont count gcw

    Common entrance test for central universities, Class 12 marks won't count

    GATE 2022 scorecards to be released here s how to download it gcw

    GATE 2022 scorecards to be released, here's how to download it

    CBSE Class 12 Term 1 exam results Here s how students can raise objections gcw

    CBSE Class 12 Term 1 exam results: Here's how students can raise objections

    CBSE Class 12 Term 1 exam results released Here is how to view your result

    CBSE Class 12 Term 1 exam results released; Here is how to view your result

    Recent Stories

    BJP leaders ask theatre owners to remove James for Kashmir Files: DK Shivakumar-ycb

    BJP leaders ask theatre owners to remove James for Kashmir Files: DK Shivakumar

    Muslim vendors banned in temple fair, Home Minister says 'reaction for action'-ycb

    Muslim vendors banned in temple fair, Home Minister says 'reaction for action'

    Do not blame us for oil supply shortfall: Saudi Arabia after Houthi attacks

    Don't blame us for global oil supply shortfall: Saudi Arabia

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Will INR 15 crore price tag impact Ishan Kishan's performance?-ayh

    IPL 2022: Will ₹15 crore price tag impact Ishan Kishan's performance?

    Is Akshay Kumar greedy? Actor says, 'he is hungry for more' RBA

    Is Akshay Kumar greedy? Actor says, 'he is hungry for more'

    Recent Videos

    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon
    Hindu Bhavan in Poland's Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis-dnm

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Video Icon