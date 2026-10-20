UP BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary met Raja Bhaiya in Lucknow ahead of the 2027 state elections. He also slammed the Congress and Samajwadi Party, accusing them of attempting to create 'anarchy' over the electoral roll revision controversy.

Pankaj Chaudhary Meets Raja Bhaiya

Uttar Pradesh (UP) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, paid a courtesy visit to Jansatta Dal Loktantrik national president Raghuraj Pratap Singh, also known as Raja Bhaiya, at his residence, “Ramayan,” in Lucknow. This comes ahead of UP elections, which are due in 2027.

Chaudhary Accuses Opposition of 'Sowing Anarchy'

Earlier on Friday, amid the ongoing row over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Chaudhary accused the Congress and its allies, including the Samajwadi Party, of trying to cast doubt on the country's constitutional institutions and create "anarchy across the country."

Referring to the protests against the Chief Election Commissioner (EC) Gyanesh Kumar, he said the opposition's logic should also apply to its own governments. "The Congress and its allies—whether it be the Samajwadi Party or the Trinamool Congress—are attempting to cast doubt on the country's constitutional institutions. They have made similar attempts in the past, all of which have proven to be misguided. And this is not just about votes," he said.

"Whenever the issue of voting arises—much like the movement we see in Kerala—the demand is effectively: If you do not trust the Election Commission, then the government of Kerala should resign, Rahul Gandhi’s faction should resign, and the governments of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka should also resign. Whenever they lose, they invariably level allegations against the EVMs and the Election Commission. This time, they are essentially working to sow anarchy across the country," Chaudhary told reporters.

BJP's Poll Preparations

The MP also outlined the party's preparations for upcoming polls. Elections for the Teachers' and Graduates' constituencies are under way across eleven seats in the state, and he said he had been consulting public representatives for the Teachers' constituency election in the Gorakhpur-Faizabad region, after holding discussions in Ayodhya.

"We are mobilising these representatives to reach out to all voters within their respective assembly constituencies to ensure they cast their votes and secure a victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party," he said.

"The BJP contests every election with great seriousness. A BJP worker remains active 365 days a year; naturally, when election season arrives, activities intensify, and the approach shifts slightly," he added. (ANI)