Anantnag Police attached a commercial property valued at Rs 1.10 crore belonging to notorious drug peddler Gh Nabi Allai. This action, taken under the NDPS Act, marks an intensified effort to dismantle financial networks of drug trafficking.

Anantnag Police Attach Property Worth Over One Crore Of Drug Peddler

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] November 23 (ANI): In a major crackdown against drug trafficking and its proceeds, Anantnag Police has attached an immovable property worth approximately ₹1.10 crore belonging to a notorious drug peddler, namely Gh Nabi Allai, a resident of Melhoora, Shopian.

According to the police, the attachment was carried out by Police Station Bijbehara under the provisions of the NDPS Act during the course of a financial investigation in connection with an FIR under Sections 8/20 and 29 of the NDPS Act. The attached property comprises a commercial double-storey concrete shopping complex consisting of five shops and five rooms, situated along NH-44 at Hamzehpora, Semthan, Bijbehara, with an assessed current market value of ₹1.10 crore, as per the officials. The accused is involved in multiple NDPS cases. In a significant development, the Anantnag Police have intensified their efforts to dismantle the financial networks associated with drug trafficking. (ANI)