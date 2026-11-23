Delhi-Bihar bus service is set to begin on November 27 with 77 buses across 14 routes. Check destinations, AC sleeper and non-AC seater fares, and key details of the new interstate service.

Passengers can now look forward to an inter-state bus service from Delhi to Bihar. This new inter-state bus service will commence from November 27, 2026.

Inter state Buses from Delhi to Bihar

In order to facilitate passenger commute from Delhi to Bihar, the buses will run in 14 routes using total 77 buses. Passengers can commute via AC/Non-AC, sleeper and seater buses. This new bus service will help people who are commuting to Bihar for various purposes like work, education, and visiting family members.

Passengers will be able to choose buses based on comfort and budget. This inter state bus service will provide convenience in long distance travel, especially during busy times.

Inter state Buses Between Delhi and Bihar Commencing from November 27

As per transport department officials, an agreement has been made by the government of Delhi and Bihar, to start inter-state buses from Delhi to Bihar. However, the service was initially expected to commence before Chhath Puja, however it has been delayed due to some reasons.

Inter-state buses from Delhi to Bihar shall commence from November 27. 77 buses will be deployed across 14 routes, connecting Delhi to various cities and towns across Bihar. Both AC and Non-AC buses will be available with seating and sleeping facilities.

14 cities in Bihar connected through buses from Delhi

Below are the cities that will be connected through buses from Delhi:

Patna

Gaya

Muzaffarpur

Darbhanga

Bhagalpur

Purnia

Araria

Kishanganj

Sheohar

Sitamarhi

Siwan

Supaul

Motihari

Laukaha

This inter state bus service from Delhi shall be helpful for people wanting to reach various locations in Bihar.

Fares for Inter State Buses from Delhi to Bihar

As per Hindustan, the ticket price for the following routes would be:

Route Non-AC Seater AC Sleeper Delhi-Patna ₹1,615 ₹2,919 Delhi-Muzaffarpur ₹1,470 ₹2,717 Delhi-Darbhanga ₹1,592 ₹2,866 Delhi-Gaya ₹1,555 ₹2,784 Delhi-Siwan ₹1,276 ₹2,467 Delhi-Bhagalpur ₹1,917 ₹3,256 Delhi-Purnia ₹2,018 ₹3,383

However, passengers must confirm the exact price and availability at the time of booking.

Private Buses will Operate under Government Supervision

Though private buses will be operated, the transport department will supervise the service to ensure safety and adherence to standards. Initially, fewer buses will be deployed. Depending on the passenger demand, more buses can be added.

This new service will be very beneficial for people who have difficulty in getting confirmed seats on trains during peak times. Before travelling passengers should cross check the official timings, booking details and status.