UP Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak highlighted the state's improved law and order, which has attracted global investors. He cited foreign tours by CM Yogi Adityanath, where deals worth lakhs of crores are being bagged and MoUs are being signed.

UP Has Immense Investment Potential: Dy CM Pathak

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak on Wednesday highlighed the State's growth and improved law and order and cited Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM's foreign tours, where they're bagging deals worth lakhs of crores, and MoUs are being inked.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to the media, Pathak said, "After improving infrastructure and law and order, Uttar Pradesh has immense investment potential. Today, big industrialists from the country and the world want to come to Uttar Pradesh. CM and Deputy CM (Keshav Prasad Maurya) are on foreign tours. From Germany to Singapore and Japan, the Uttar Pradesh government leadership, on the instructions of the Chief Minister, is on a visit to various countries. Offers of packages worth lakhs of crores are being received, and MoUs are being signed, and the work of implementing them on the ground is continuously ongoing."

He also slammed opposition, implying that Samajwadi Party (SP) can't tolerate the comman man doing well. "The Samajwadi Party has a stomachache, and they can't tolerate that the common person of Uttar Pradesh is working to raise their standard of living," Pathak remarked

CM Adityanath's Foreign Tours to Boost Investment

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday for an official visit to Japan aimed at strengthening the state's investment opportunities and industrial growth.

During the visit from February 25-26 in Japan, he is expected to participate in key meetings and interactions during his visit aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and exploring investment opportunities for the state.

Prior to this, he visited Singapore from February 22 to 24, where he also addressed an investor roadshow.

'Every Investment is Secured': CM Yogi

Assuring business leaders of a good environment, Adityanath said, "I can assure you that every investment coming into Uttar Pradesh is secured. We not only gave a safe environment, but also showed how to connect scale with skill and speed." He added that the state has established a new identity focused on transformation and growth.

Investment Proposals Worth Rs 1 Lakh Crore from Singapore

Highlighting India's broader economic progress, the Chief Minister said the country has advanced significantly over the past decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and is on track to become the world's third-largest economy. A day earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that the state has received investment proposals worth up to Rs 1 lakh crore during engagements in Singapore, with Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 60,000 crore already finalised, terming it a significant step towards transforming the state into a 1 trillion dollar economy. CM Yogi noted that Uttar Pradesh's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has increased from Rs 13 lakh crore to Rs 36 lakh crore in the past nine years, contributing 9.5 per cent to India's GDP. He described the state as a "dream destination" for investment and a top achiever in Ease of Doing Business and deregulation rankings. (ANI)