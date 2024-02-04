Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    UP ATS arrests Indian embassy staffer, believed to be spying for Pakistan's ISI

    Siwal, identified as a Ministry of External Affairs Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), allegedly passed sensitive information to ISI handlers, posing a threat to India's security. The operation was initiated based on intelligence indicating ISI's attempts to lure ministry employees with financial incentives.

    UP ATS arrests Indian embassy staffer, believed to be spying for Pakistan's ISI
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 4, 2024, 2:16 PM IST

    The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has apprehended Satendra Siwal, an employee of the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Russia, accusing him of espionage in favour of Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI. Siwal, identified as a Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) in the Ministry of External Affairs, was taken into custody in Meerut. The ATS initiated the operation based on intelligence received from undisclosed sources indicating ISI's attempts to lure Ministry of External Affairs personnel with financial incentives for sensitive information regarding the Indian Army. This intel posed a significant threat to India's internal and external security.

    Siwal, hailing from Shahmahiuddinpur village in Hapur, allegedly played a pivotal role in the espionage network. Exploiting his position at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, he is accused of extracting confidential documents. Motivated by financial gain, Siwal purportedly shared crucial information on strategic activities of the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of External Affairs, and Indian military establishments with ISI handlers.

    The ATS, citing information from confidential sources, revealed that ISI handlers were targeting Ministry of External Affairs employees through monetary inducements. This tactic aimed to acquire vital information related to the Indian Army, posing a substantial threat to India's security, both internally and externally. 

    After meticulous intelligence gathering and surveillance, Siwal was summoned for questioning at the ATS Field Unit in Meerut. Allegedly failing to provide satisfactory responses, he eventually confessed to participating in espionage activities. Siwal had been serving as an India Based Security Assistant (IBSA) at the Indian Embassy in Moscow since 2021.

    Also Read: Both Ram Mandir and new mosque in Ayodhya are symbols of secularism, says Cong's Kerala ally IUML

    Also Read: 'Gaaliyaan bohut padi hain...' Poonam Pandey in leaked audio call with Rakhi Sawant after faking death (WATCH)

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2024, 2:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Soujanya rape case: Accused Santosh Rao gets notice from Karnataka High Court vkp

    Soujanya rape case: Accused Santosh Rao gets notice from Karnataka High Court

    In Assam, PM Modi slams Congress, says those in power after Independence were ashamed of their own culture

    In Assam, PM Modi slams Congress, says those in power after Independence were ashamed of their own culture

    Kerala: 'Both Ram Mandir and new Mosque in Ayodhya are symbols of secularism', says IUML state president Panakkad Shihab Thangal anr

    Kerala: Both Ram Mandir and new mosque in Ayodhya are symbols of secularism, says IUML

    Poonam Pandey's audio call with Rakhi Sawant over fake death controversy leaked, video goes viral

    'Gaaliyaan bohut padi hain...' Poonam Pandey in leaked audio call with Rakhi Sawant after faking death (WATCH)

    Explained What's behind the simmering anger and protests in Ladakh

    Explained: What's behind the simmering anger and protests in Ladakh

    Recent Stories

    Soujanya rape case: Accused Santosh Rao gets notice from Karnataka High Court vkp

    Soujanya rape case: Accused Santosh Rao gets notice from Karnataka High Court

    cricket India vs England, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill breaks silence with resounding century after 11 months osf

    India vs England, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill silences critics with resounding century after 11 months

    In Assam, PM Modi slams Congress, says those in power after Independence were ashamed of their own culture

    In Assam, PM Modi slams Congress, says those in power after Independence were ashamed of their own culture

    World Cancer Day 2024: Ayushmann Khurana praises wife Tahira Kashyap says, 'In Love With Your Heart And Spirit' RBA

    World Cancer Day: Ayushmann Khurana praises wife Tahira Kashyap says, In Love With Your Heart And Spirit'

    Football Messi mania hits Hong Kong: Sold out crowd just to see Inter Miami star train (WATCH) osf

    Messi mania hits Hong Kong: Sold out crowd just to see Inter Miami star train (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon