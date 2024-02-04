UP ATS arrests Indian embassy staffer, believed to be spying for Pakistan's ISI

Siwal, identified as a Ministry of External Affairs Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), allegedly passed sensitive information to ISI handlers, posing a threat to India's security. The operation was initiated based on intelligence indicating ISI's attempts to lure ministry employees with financial incentives.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has apprehended Satendra Siwal, an employee of the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Russia, accusing him of espionage in favour of Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI. Siwal, identified as a Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) in the Ministry of External Affairs, was taken into custody in Meerut. The ATS initiated the operation based on intelligence received from undisclosed sources indicating ISI's attempts to lure Ministry of External Affairs personnel with financial incentives for sensitive information regarding the Indian Army. This intel posed a significant threat to India's internal and external security.

Siwal, hailing from Shahmahiuddinpur village in Hapur, allegedly played a pivotal role in the espionage network. Exploiting his position at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, he is accused of extracting confidential documents. Motivated by financial gain, Siwal purportedly shared crucial information on strategic activities of the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of External Affairs, and Indian military establishments with ISI handlers.

The ATS, citing information from confidential sources, revealed that ISI handlers were targeting Ministry of External Affairs employees through monetary inducements. This tactic aimed to acquire vital information related to the Indian Army, posing a substantial threat to India's security, both internally and externally.

After meticulous intelligence gathering and surveillance, Siwal was summoned for questioning at the ATS Field Unit in Meerut. Allegedly failing to provide satisfactory responses, he eventually confessed to participating in espionage activities. Siwal had been serving as an India Based Security Assistant (IBSA) at the Indian Embassy in Moscow since 2021.

