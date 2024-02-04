Kerala: Both Ram Mandir and new mosque in Ayodhya are symbols of secularism, says IUML

IUML Kerala state president Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal said at an event on January 24 in Manjeri that both Ram Temple and new Mosque in Ayodhya are symbols of secularism.

Kozhikode: Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, the state president of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Congress' ally recently at an event said that the Ram Mandir and newly to be built Mosque are symbols of secularism. He was speaking at an event in Manjeri on January 24. Thangal, in his speech said that the most sensitive Muslims of India are in Kerala. However, he has received flak for his statements on social media.

Thangal said, "The Ram Temple was the need of the majority of the country. There is no turning back from it. It is a reality. The Ram temple is a construction in the background of the court verdict. So is the Babri Masjid. Both are part of India. These are great examples that reinforce secularism. We know that the Babri Masjid was demolished by Karsevaks and we protested against it in those days. However, we were able to face it with patience."

The Muslim League leader also said that when the incident took place people looked at the Muslims of Kerala who are most sensitive, unlike other states. People were observing the Kerala Muslims whether they could maintain peace and harmony.

Meanwhile, LDF's ally Indian National League's (INL) working president NK Abdul Azeez opined that it is not the political Hinduism of the RSS but the spiritual Hinduism of the Hindus

Azeez criticising Thangal said, " The concept of Rama Rajya of RSS is not the Rama Rajya envisioned by Gandhiji. There is a big difference between the two. The political leaders of Kerala are not unaware of this. Still, why are the supporters being made fools."