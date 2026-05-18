Following a landslide victory in the 2026 Keralam Assembly elections, VD Satheesan will be sworn in as CM. The ceremony will be attended by top Congress leaders. This marks the return of the UDF to power in the state after a decade.

Victory Celebrations Ahead of Oath-Taking

Congress MP K Suresh on Monday said the party was celebrating its victory in Keralam ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the VD Satheesan-led government and stated that important decisions would be taken after the first Cabinet meeting.

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Speaking to ANI, Suresh said senior Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, would attend this morning's oath-taking ceremony. "Today we are celebrating our victory in Keralam. VD Satheesan-led government is taking oath at 10 AM. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Telangana will be coming to attend the ceremony," Suresh said.

He further said key decisions would be taken after the swearing-in ceremony. "The people of Keralam are here... Very important decisions will be taken after the Cabinet meeting following the swearing-in ceremony," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Shafi Parambil termed the occasion a "big day" for the Congress party, United Democratic Front (UDF) allies and the people of the state. "This is a big day for the Congress party and the UDF allies. It is also a big day for the people of the state. We will fulfil all the promises we have made to our people," Parambil told ANI.

New Government Takes Charge

Satheesan is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Keralam at 10 am at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, along with his full Council of Ministers, marking the return of the United Democratic Front (UDF) to power after a decade.

The Cabinet

The 20-member Cabinet that will take oath along with Satheesan includes senior Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan and KPCC chief Sunny Joseph, along with Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders PK Kunhalikutty, PK Basheer, N Samsudheen, KM Shaji and VE Abdul Gafoor. Other ministers in the Cabinet are Mons Joseph, Shibu Baby John, Anoop Jacob, CP John, AP Anil Kumar, T Siddique, PC Vishnunath, Roji M John, Bindu Krishna, M Liju, KA Thulasi and O J Janeesh.

Key Assembly Appointments

Satheesan also announced that senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan will serve as Speaker of the Assembly, while Shanimol Usman will be the Deputy Speaker. MLA Apu John Joseph has been appointed as the Government Chief Whip.

2026 Keralam Election Results

The swearing-in ceremony comes after the UDF secured a landslide victory in the 2026 Keralam Assembly elections, winning 102 seats in the 140-member House. The Congress emerged as the single-largest party with 63 seats, while the IUML secured 22 seats. The LDF won 35 seats, while the BJP managed to win three constituencies. (ANI)