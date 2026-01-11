Rampur administration fined Gabar Construction Company ₹3.75 crore for illegal soil excavation for a National Highway project. A case was filed under the Environmental Protection Act, and two officials, a Patwari and a Kanungo, were suspended.

The district administration in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur has taken strict action against illegal mining that was ongoing during National Highway construction, imposing a fine of ₹3.75 crore against a construction company. A case has been registered under the Environmental Protection Act, District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi told ANI.

Company Violated Permit Conditions

An investigation revealed that the "Gabar Construction Company" allegedly violated the prescribed terms by carrying out soil excavation at an unauthorised location and beyond the permitted depth, he said.

DM Ajay Kumar Dwivedi said, "In Rampur, construction of a National Highway is underway, for which Gabar Construction Company was appointed for the supply of soil. During the investigation, the company was found to have violated the permit conditions. Therefore, a fine of ₹3.75 crore has been imposed, and a case has also been registered under the Environmental Protection Act. Patwari, Kanungo are suspended in connection with the case."

District-wide Crackdown Initiated

Regarding the case, DM Dwivedi said that more than 10 checkpoints have been set up across the district to curb illegal mining activities. Vehicles transporting mining materials are being thoroughly checked for valid mining permits, transport documents and registration numbers, he said.

He added that authorities are also verifying whether vehicles are overloaded. On average, around 1,200 to 1,500 vehicles are inspected daily, and strict action is taken against those found violating the rules, the DM said.

Enhanced Monitoring and Manpower

The District Magistrate further stated that CCTV cameras have been installed at all checkpoints and that a central control room has been established for continuous monitoring to ensure proper functioning.

More than 250 officers have been deployed for the operation. The officers work in two shifts from 8 PM to 8 AM, and a new officer is assigned to each checkpoint every day to ensure transparency and prevent repetition, he added. (ANI)