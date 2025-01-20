'We want to see the child': Supreme Court asks techie Atul Subhash's wife to produce minor son

The Supreme Court on Monday instructed Nikita Singhania, the estranged wife of a Bengaluru-based engineer who tragically ended his life last year, to present their minor son before the bench via video conferencing.

“This is a habeas corpus petition. We want to see the child. Produce the child,” declared the bench comprising Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Saish Chandra Sharma during the hearing. Responding promptly, the counsel assured the court that the child would be brought into the virtual session within 30 minutes.

The hearing revolves around a habeas corpus petition filed by Anju Devi, the bereaved grandmother of the four-year-old boy, who is seeking custody of her grandson. Devi’s plea emerges from her profound desire to care for the boy following the death of her son, Atul Subhash, who died by suicide last December.

Earlier this year, Devi faced a setback when the Supreme Court dismissed her custody plea, with Justices Bela M. Trivedi and N. Kotiswar Singh remarking that custody disputes should be resolved in appropriate trial courts. “Sorry to say, but the child is a stranger to the petitioner. If you wish, please visit the child. In case you want the custody of the child, there is a separate procedure,” the bench had ruled.

On Monday, the court learned that the boy, who had previously dropped out of school in Haryana, is currently residing with his mother. The bench agreed to continue hearing the matter in subsequent sessions.

The case is shadowed by the tragic death of 34-year-old Atul Subhash, who was discovered hanging in his Bengaluru residence in Munnekolalu on December 9, 2022. He left behind a haunting 24-page suicide note and an 80-minute video, in which he accused his wife and in-laws of levying false allegations and demanding exorbitant sums for legal settlements.

Subhash’s family has steadfastly pursued justice, refusing to perform his last rites until their demands are addressed. “Raising my grandson will allow me to keep my son’s memory alive,” Devi stated, underscoring her emotional bond with the boy.

