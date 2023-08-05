Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Naveen Patnaik launch national highway projects in Odisha; check details

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah's two-day visit to Odisha began with paying homage to Gopinath Bordoloi on his death anniversary. Shah highlighted the significant role of Bordoloi, the first Chief Minister of Assam, in preserving the northeast region's integration with India.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday (August 5) inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development projects in Bhubaneswar on August 5. The event witnessed the initiation of the widening and strengthening of the Moter to Banner via Ladugaon road in Kalahandi district.

    Additionally, Shah inaugurated the highly anticipated four-laning of the Kamakshyanagar-Duburi section of National Highway-53 on EPC (Procurement and Construction). The ceremony saw the presence of other dignitaries including Education Minister Dharmendra Minister and Odisha Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik.

    During the event, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik mentioned, "This year we plan to include 6,500 km of road and construct around 300 bridges... In recent years, we have completed two airports... Odisha always believes in cooperative federalism. I thank the Government of India for its support to the state in its development agenda..."

    Shah emphasized that Rs 761 crore has been allocated for the four-laning of the 51km national highway connecting Kamakshyanagar and Duburi. This development is set to link the mineral-rich Angul and Dhenkanal districts with the national highway, thereby contributing to the economic growth of the region.

    Calling the national highways the "fate-line" of the nation, Shah emphasized that Prime Minister Modi has consistently emphasized infrastructure projects as catalysts for regional transformation.

    Notably, the 51km-long 4-lane Kamkhyanagar and Duburi stretch encompasses significant infrastructure including two major bridges, seven minor bridges, seven underpasses, two animal underpasses, and a 1.73km long bypass. Furthermore, to facilitate the safe movement of wildlife through the stretch, two animal underpasses measuring 160 meters and 80 meters have been constructed.

