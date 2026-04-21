The Delhi High Court dismissed the Unnao rape survivor's plea to enhance Kuldeep Singh Sengar's sentence in her father's custodial death case due to a long delay. Her lawyer alleged CBI lapses and plans to appeal the decision.

After the Delhi High Court dismissed a plea seeking enhancement of punishment awarded to former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao custodial death case, advocate Mehmood Pracha, counsel for the rape survivor, said the matter involved extraordinary circumstances and alleged lapses by the CBI.

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Lawyer Alleges CBI Lapses, 'Extraordinary Circumstances'

"The matter that we raised before the Division Court of the Delhi High Court was that this is an extraordinary case. We have judicial findings against CBI for being involved with the accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar," Advocate Pracha said.

"The second point is that the victim's family and lawyers were killed, and she was almost killed too... Now, we cannot expect the victim to be able to file the appeal on time... CBI had the responsibility to file a case..." he added.

Pledge to Appeal High Court Verdict

Advocate Mehmood Pracha, counsel for the rape survivor, also said that the victim was subjected to continued harassment and that an FIR has also been filed in the matter. He added that they are not satisfied with the Delhi High Court's verdict and will soon file an appeal against the decision.

"The victim was being harassed every day, and even now we have filed an FIR... We are not satisfied with the verdict, so we will soon appeal against it," he further said.

Appeal Dismissed on Grounds of Delay

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed, on the grounds of delay of 1,945 days, the appeal of Unnao rape victim seeking enhancement of the sentence awarded to former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and six others in her father's custodial death case.

The high court dismissed the appeal on the ground of a delay of 1945 days in filing the appeal.

The Division bench headed by Justice Navin Chawla dismissed the application for condonation of delay and subsequently the appeal seeking the enhancement of the sentence of 10 years awarded to Former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and six others.

The high court said that the appellant has failed to establish any "sufficient cause" for condonation of delay.