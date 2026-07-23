The Delhi High Court transferred the appeals of Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao Custodial death case to Justice Saurabh Banerjee's bench. The case was moved from Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who cited her civil roster for the transfer.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday transferred the matters related to appeals of Kuldeep Singh Sengar and others in the Unnao Custodial death case to the bench of Justice Saurabh Banerjee from Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.

These matters were listed on Thursday before the bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma after a transfer from the bench of Justice Manoj Jain. The bench of Justice Sharma referred the matter for transfer as she is holding a civil matter roster.

Recent Case History

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma was hearing these matters before Justice Manoj Jain. Thereafter, the roster was changed from July 1, and all these matters were being listed before the bench of Justice Manoj Jain. However, the matters were not reaching due to the busy board of the bench.

On July 22, Justice Manoj Jain referred the matters for transfer, saying that after taking note of the directions given by the Supreme Court, the learned Predecessor Bench heard arguments in these matters on May 15, May 19 and May 26.

The following order was passed by the learned Predecessor Bench on May 26. The arguments were further heard for some time on behalf of the appellant Jaideep Singh Senger, Justice Manoj Jain noted.

It was also noted that the parties were directed to file their written submissions, not running into more than five pages and relevant case laws that they want to rely upon. "Let the same be filed, at least two days prior to the next date of hearing with advance copy to the other side," Justice Jain noted.

"At joint request, list on July 20, 21, 22, 23," the order of May 26 noted.

"On account of change in roster, these matters, it seems, were not placed before the said Bench. These could not be taken up by this Bench either on 20.07.2026, 21.07.2026 as arguments were being heard in several connected petitions related to 'Land for Jobs Scam'," Justice Manoj Jain said in the order of July 22.

Justice Jain said that since substantial arguments have already been heard by the learned Predecessor Bench presided over by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, subject to the orders of the Chief Justice, these matters be placed before the same learned Bench today.

Background of the Conviction

Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger, Jaideep Singh Senger, Ashok Singh Bhadauria, Kamta Prasad, Birendra alias Bauwa Singh, Vineet Mishra were convicted in the Unnao custodial death case. Senger is serving 10 years sentence in this case. He is serving life Imprisonment in a minor rape case. Both appeals are pending before the Delhi High Court. (ANI)