Haryana Commission for Women Chairperson Renu Bhatia on Sunday thanked the Chief Minister and Haryana Police for taking action against Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad. He was arrested for making offensive comments on social media about Operation Sindoor. Bhatia said he used abusive language against women in uniform, which is unacceptable, and called for strict action.

Speaking to ANI, Renu Bhatia said, "... The thing on which the Haryana government and police have taken action today is very important. A few days ago, when Operation Sindoor was going on, Ali Khan Mahmoodabad, an associate professor of Sonipat University, used abusive language about respected Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. He used abusive language on his 'X' and Instagram, and now he is giving explanations... You can translate his English into Hindi to see what he meant. Whether you speak abusively in English or in Hindi, the meaning does not change... I thank the CM and Haryana Police for registering an FIR. He was arrested in Greater Kailash in Delhi..."

Bhatia also urged that the university should remove him as soon as possible so that the daughters studying humanities and political science under this professor do not go in the wrong direction.

"Further strict action should be taken against such a person so that no one speaks about the daughters of the country... These daughters were in uniform, whom we salute... In our history, women have always been respected. A daughter is considered a goddess... I feel that he does not even have the right to be a professor. The university should remove him as soon as possible so that the daughters studying humanities and political science under this professor do not go in the wrong direction. All universities across the country should not do anything that spoils the future of daughters or children," Bhatia said.

According to officials, Mahmudabad is currently being questioned at the Rai police station in Sonipat.

Two FIRs have been filed against him. The police will take him into remand after presenting him in court.

Sonipat Police DCP Narendra Singh held a press conference regarding the arrest, which was taken on the complaint of Women's Commission Chairman Renu Bhatia.

Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad did not appear despite being summoned by the Women's Commission in the matter. The commission has taken a tough stand and registered an FIR against him.

Ashoka University has also issued a statement regarding the matter, “We have been made aware that Prof. Ali Khan Mahmudabad has been taken into police custody earlier today. We are in the process of ascertaining details of the case. The University will continue to cooperate with the Police and local authorities in the investigation, fully.”

Following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, including a Nepali national, were killed, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, in which precision strikes destroyed terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and eliminated nearly 100 terror operatives at key bases in Pakistan.