    Union minister Kiren Rijiju takes on new responsibility, heads Ministry of Food Processing Industries

    RLJP President Pashupati Kumar Paras tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. His exit precedes his candidature announcement for the Hajipur constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 10:53 AM IST

    Union Minister Kiren Rijiju was on Wednesday (March 20) entrusted with an additional responsibility by receiving the Ministry of Food Processing Industries. The decision, outlined in a notification from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, follows the immediate resignation of Pashupati Kumar Paras from the Union Council of Ministers.

    President Murmu approved Rijiju's appointment to the Food Processing Industries Ministry, adding to his existing role as the Minister of Earth Sciences.

    Badaun murder case: Killer asked for money, fled scene with his brother; Chilling details emerge

    RLJP President Pashupati Kumar Paras tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. His exit precedes his candidature announcement for the Hajipur constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    Paras highlighted the importance of seat allocation to RLJP members, urging the BJP, RLJP's ally, to consider their inclusion. He cautioned of exploring alternative options if their concerns were not addressed promptly.

    The RLJP's internal upheaval mirrors broader tensions within the NDA political sphere, exacerbated by a seat-sharing agreement between the BJP and Paras's estranged nephew, Chirag Paswan, in Bihar. The intricate web of alliances and power dynamics within the NDA continues to evolve, adding complexity to Bihar's political landscape ahead of the forthcoming elections.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: How homeless voters can cast their vote? ECI issues directives; check details

    Rijiju's additional charge reflects the government's trust in his capabilities to manage multiple portfolios effectively amidst the evolving political landscape.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2024, 11:21 AM IST
