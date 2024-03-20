Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: How homeless voters can cast their vote? ECI issues directives; check details

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Applicants need to provide essential details such as name, age, date of birth, address, contact information, and upload scanned copies of identity and address proof documents.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: How homeless voters can cast their vote? ECI issues directives; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

    With Lok Sabha election dates announced and political parties initiating their campaigns, attention is drawn to an overlooked demographic - the thousands of homeless voters nationwide. These individuals often face challenges in exercising their voting rights.

    However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced a promising solution to address this issue, ensuring that every eligible individual can cast their vote conveniently.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Poll body issues notification for first phase; check details

    How to apply?

    The process begins with the application through Form-6, specifically designed for the registration of new voters. Notably, homeless individuals without a residence proof are also eligible for registration. The booth level officer conducts a verification process by visiting the address mentioned in the application, typically at night, to ascertain the voter's residency status.

    This innovative approach eliminates the need for documentary proof of residence, facilitating the inclusion of marginalized sections in the electoral process.

    Karnataka HC stays ban imposed on 23 'ferocious and dangerous' dog breeds; know details

    What is Form-6?

    Form-6 serves as the gateway for homeless voters to enroll in the voter list or update their details if they have changed their residence. The procedure for filling the form is straightforward and can be done through online registration via the Election Commission website or the 'Voter Helpline Mobile App.'

    Applicants need to provide essential details such as name, age, date of birth, address, contact information, and upload scanned copies of identity and address proof documents.

    Once the application is submitted, applicants receive a tracking link via email to monitor the status of their Voter ID card. Typically, it takes approximately 30 days for the Voter ID card to be issued, completing the registration process.

    Badaun murder case: Salon owner kills 2 children in Uttar Pradesh, accused shot dead in police encounter

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2024, 10:24 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: RSS worker stabbed in Thiruvananthapuram; 3 people in custody rkn

    Kerala: RSS worker stabbed in Thiruvananthapuram; 3 people in custody

    Karnataka High Court stays ban imposed on 23 'ferocious and dangerous' dog breeds; know details AJR

    Karnataka HC stays ban imposed on 23 'ferocious and dangerous' dog breeds; know details

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Poll body issues notification for first phase; check details AJR

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Poll body issues notification for first phase; check details

    Indian Navy is a top-class force: Global experts after successful anti-pirate operation off Somalia coast

    Indian Navy is a top-class force: Global experts after successful anti-pirate operation off Somalia coast

    Badaun murder case: Salon owner kills 2 children in Uttar Pradesh, accused shot dead in police encounter AJR

    Badaun murder case: Salon owner kills 2 children in Uttar Pradesh, accused shot dead in police encounter

    Recent Stories

    Rakhi Sawant in trouble: Sameer Wankhede files defamation case against actress for Rs 11 Lakh- read report RBA

    Rakhi Sawant in trouble: Sameer Wankhede files defamation case against actress for Rs 11 Lakh- read report

    Bengaluru: Mother, two children commit suicide by setting ablaze in JP Nagar; investigation underway vkp

    Bengaluru: Mother, two children commit suicide by setting ablaze in JP Nagar; investigation underway

    Kerala: RSS worker stabbed in Thiruvananthapuram; 3 people in custody rkn

    Kerala: RSS worker stabbed in Thiruvananthapuram; 3 people in custody

    Bengaluru: Woman alleges misconduct by Namma Metro staff, urges swift police action vkp

    Bengaluru: Woman alleges misconduct by Namma Metro staff, urges swift police action

    Here what happened when Arjun Reddy, aka Vijay Deverakonda, met Kabir Singh aka Shahid Kapoor-WATCH RBA

    Here's what happened when Arjun Reddy, aka Vijay Deverakonda, met Kabir Singh aka Shahid Kapoor-WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH) snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH) snt

    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH) snt

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon