Lok Sabha elections 2024: How homeless voters can cast their vote? ECI issues directives; check details
With Lok Sabha election dates announced and political parties initiating their campaigns, attention is drawn to an overlooked demographic - the thousands of homeless voters nationwide. These individuals often face challenges in exercising their voting rights.
However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced a promising solution to address this issue, ensuring that every eligible individual can cast their vote conveniently.
How to apply?
The process begins with the application through Form-6, specifically designed for the registration of new voters. Notably, homeless individuals without a residence proof are also eligible for registration. The booth level officer conducts a verification process by visiting the address mentioned in the application, typically at night, to ascertain the voter's residency status.
This innovative approach eliminates the need for documentary proof of residence, facilitating the inclusion of marginalized sections in the electoral process.
What is Form-6?
Form-6 serves as the gateway for homeless voters to enroll in the voter list or update their details if they have changed their residence. The procedure for filling the form is straightforward and can be done through online registration via the Election Commission website or the 'Voter Helpline Mobile App.'
Applicants need to provide essential details such as name, age, date of birth, address, contact information, and upload scanned copies of identity and address proof documents.
Once the application is submitted, applicants receive a tracking link via email to monitor the status of their Voter ID card. Typically, it takes approximately 30 days for the Voter ID card to be issued, completing the registration process.
