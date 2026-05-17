High Court Advocate Karuna Sagar handed over Bandi Bhagirath, son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, to police in a POCSO case. The surrender followed the minister's instruction after a court postponed his anticipatory bail plea.

High Court Advocate Karuna Sagar handed over Bandi Bhagirath, the son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, to the Special Operations Team (SOT) of the Cyberabad Police following a formal surrender in connection with an alleged POCSO case. The legal move took place near a local Tech Park after the Union Minister instructed to facilitate the surrender of his son.

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High Court advocate, Karuna Sagar, part of Bandi Bhagirath's legal team, told ANI, "On the instructions of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, we surrendered Bandi Bhagirath to Cyberabad SOT Police near Tech Park at around 8:10 pm yesterday. Earlier also, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar had intended to surrender his son Bhageerath to the police. Senior advocates had advised us about bail, and we had filed an anticipatory bail petition in the High Court, which the court postponed. He then immediately instructed us to surrender. We will definitely come out clean."

Victim's Statement Recorded

On Saturday, in a key development in the POCSO case involving Bandi Sai Bhagirath, police said that the statement of the minor victim and her parents was recorded before a magistrate in Medchal district court.

According to the Cyberabad Police, "We recorded the victim girl's statement along with her parents' in front of a magistrate for 40 minutes in Medchal District Court."

The case centres on an FIR registered at Petbasheerabad Police Station, which includes charges under Sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for outraging modesty and sexual harassment, as well as Sections 11 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Bhagirath Alleges Extortion

While Bhagirath characterised the case as a "counterblast" to a criminal complaint he filed against the girl's family just hours earlier on the same day. His complaint at Karimnagar-II Town Police Station alleged that the girl's parents attempted to extort Rs 5 crore from him by threatening that their daughter would commit suicide if the money was not paid.

Minister Seeks Removal of Defamatory Content

Meanwhile, Union Minister Kumar approached the City Civil Court in Hyderabad seeking the removal of allegedly defamatory content circulating on satellite television channels, YouTube, and social media platforms linking him to a case involving his son, Bandi Sai Bageerath. In his petition, the Union Minister has requested the court to direct digital platforms and media houses to take down such content and prevent further dissemination of allegedly defamatory material.

TRS Demands Minister's Removal

Yesterday, Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) chief K Kavitha wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the removal of Union Minister from his ministerial position to ensure a "free and fair investigation" in the alleged POCSO case involving his son, Bandi Bhagirath. While speaking with ANI, the TRS chief expressed disappointment over the allegedly stagnant investigation into the case, alleging that it is protecting the Union Ministers' son. Stating that with Bandi Sanajy holding the key position of Union Minister, the women of the state cannot expect a fair probe, she sought his immediate removal from the post.

On Wednesday, Union Minister Kumar declared that his son, Bandi Bhagirath, must face the full force of the law if found guilty in the alleged POCSO case, as his son moved the Telangana High Court for anticipatory bail, claiming he is the victim of a Rs 5 crore extortion plot.

Details of the Complaint

The delelopment comes in the wake of a complaint, filed by the mother of the alleged victim, who claimed Bageerath drew her daughter into a relationship in June 2025 under false promises of marriage and subjected her to inappropriate physical acts and pressure to consume alcohol between October 2025 and January 2026. According to the FIR, the relationship's termination on January 7, 2026, led to the girl attempting self-harm on two occasions later that month. (ANI)