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Bengaluru-Mumbai New Train Service Flagged Off: Route, Stops, Timings and Benefits Explained
The new Bengaluru-Mumbai train service via Hubballi, Dharwad and Belagavi has been flagged off, improving rail connectivity between Karnataka and Maharashtra. The service is expected to boost travel, tourism, trade and affordable intercity transport.
Bengaluru To Mumbai Train Flagged Off
The train service from Bengaluru to Mumbai via Hubballi, Dharwad and Belagavi was flagged off today by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya were also present on the occasion.
New Bengaluru-Mumbai Train Service Details
Train number 16553 will commence its journey from Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal in Bengaluru and terminate at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai.
Meanwhile, train number 16554 will begin its journey from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai and conclude at Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal in Bengaluru.
Route And Major Stops
The train will operate via Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal, Davanagere, SSS Hubballi Junction, Dharwad, Belagavi, Miraj Junction, Sangli, Karad, Satara, Lonand Junction, Pune Junction, Lonavala, Karjat, Kalyan, Thane and will finally terminate at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus.
Boost To Connectivity And Economic Growth
The new service from Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal will further strengthen rail connectivity between Bengaluru and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, enhancing major intercity travel between the two cities.
The train service is also expected to boost trade, industrial activity and tourism between Karnataka and Maharashtra, contributing to the overall economic development of both states.
Comfortable And Budget-Friendly Travel
Reliable and affordable rail connectivity will benefit millions of commuters, workers and families travelling between Bengaluru and Mumbai.
Compared to air and road transport, rail travel offers a more comfortable, cost-effective and environmentally friendly mode of transportation.
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